Oct 2 () - Fitch Ratings has assigned Erste Group Bank AG's
(Erste; 'A'/Stable/'F1') USD500m subordinated Tier 2 notes a rating of 'BBB+'.
The notes (ISIN XS0836299320) are issued directly by Erste and have a 5.5-year
issuer call option and a 10.5-year maturity.
To ensure continued regulatory recognition as Tier 2 capital, the notes'
documentation (in the risk factors) makes reference to potential statutory loss
absorption once the point of non-viability for the issuer has been reached. This
is in line with the ongoing implementation of Basel III requirements in the
European Union.
The notes are rated one notch below Erste's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities" (published 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Under these
criteria, Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes with point of non-viability language
and no coupon deferral flexibility in a going-concern scenario are notched down
once from the VR to reflect potential loss severity relative to average
recoveries.
As the notes do not have any interest deferral features, no additional notches
for non-performance risk have been applied.
The notes' rating is notched from Erste's VR and therefore the rating is
sensitive to any changes in Erste's VR. The notes are rated in line with Erste's
outstanding lower Tier 2 notes.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated
15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
