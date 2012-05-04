BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
May 4 Genworth Life Insurance Groups affiliates: * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of genworth life insurance groups
affiliates
* Leidos Holdings- on Feb 16 Leidos innovations corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated Aug 16, 2016
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.