-- American Home Mortgage Servicing has good earnings and adequate leverage, and it should benefit from favorable industry dynamics.

-- However, we believe that the firm's expansion into a dislocated residential mortgage servicing industry entails significant risks and that the strong demand for subprime servicing may moderate.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on American Home Mortgage Servicing.

-- The outlook is stable, balancing the hazards of growth against favorable industry trends. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. (AHMSI). The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on AHMSI are based on its short operating history, concentration in subprime mortgage servicing, dependence on wholesale funding, and operational risks associated with the firm's rapid growth. Good earnings, adequate leverage, and favorable industry conditions partly offset these weaknesses. The support that AHMSI has received from its private equity sponsor and strong elements of its enterprise risk management also support the rating. As the economy improves, the strong demand for subprime servicing could moderate, which tempers our overall view of AHMSI's business model. AHMSI was incorporated as a subprime residential loan servicer in September 2007 when WL Ross & Co. LLC purchased the servicing platform and related mortgage servicing rights of American Home Mortgage Holdings Inc. as part of that predecessor company's Chapter 11 proceedings. The firm subsequently began originating higher-credit-quality, government sponsored entity (GSE)-conforming mortgage loans with the aim of establishing not only an additional revenue source, but also an engine for generating servicing rights when the demand for subprime servicing abates. AHMSI is exposed to operational risks as it grows its business. The company has acquired approximately $122 billion in unpaid principal balance of servicing assets between September 2007 and February 2009 in three large acquisition transactions. In addition, management intends to ramp up prime originations. At the same time, the company has taken steps to expand into other business lines that will complement its servicing arm, including real estate brokerage services, valuation services, and insurance products. Although increased diversification could support the rating, the growth process adds incremental risk. Regulatory changes could enhance the firm's strategic positions by pushing banks to scale back residential origination and servicing. The firm's recent earnings also support the rating. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will grow fairly quickly and benefit from strong demand for subprime servicing. We also expect the company to ramp up its prime originations. An upgrade is unlikely in 2012-2013. As mortgage markets stabilize and the effect of regulatory changes becomes clearer, we could raise the rating if the company is able to manage the risks associated with its growth strategy and if it reports stable earnings and leverage through 2012-2013. Specifically, after markets and the firm's business mix stabilize, we could upgrade AHMSI if its pretax margins remain in excess of 25% and its EBITDA coverage of interest (after adjusting for nonrecourse debt) remains above 2x. We could lower the rating if operational miscues or poor market conditions result in multiple quarters of losses, increase recourse leverage, or limit the firm's ability to obtain servicing advances or warehouse funding for originations. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Rating American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)