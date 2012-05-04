BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Moody's raises TECO Energy to Baa2 from Baa3 and Tampa Electric to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Bacanora announces acquisition of 50% interest in strategic german lithium asset
* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results