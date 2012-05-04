BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patents issued for Bendeka
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patents issued for bendeka
May 4 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Northrop Grumman Corp (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patents issued for bendeka
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
Feb 21 Retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with hedge fund JANA Partners LLC, less than three weeks after the luxury jeweler's chief executive stepped down.