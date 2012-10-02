(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' issue
rating to DAE Aviation Holdings Inc.'s proposed $520 million secured term loan
due 2018. Standard & Poor's assigned a '3' recovery rating to the loan,
indicating that we expect lenders will receive a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
in the event of payment default. We are also affirming our 'CCC' issue rating
and '6' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes. The '6' recovery
rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery. See the
recovery report on DAE Aviation to follow this report for the full recovery
analysis.
The company also plans to enter into a new $150 million asset-based loan (ABL)
revolving credit facility due 2017 (not rated), that will replace the existing
$100 million revolver ($65 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012) due 2013.
The company will use the proceeds from the new term loan to refinance the
existing $470 million term loan due 2014, pay related fees and expenses, and
provide additional cash liquidity. Both the revolver and term loan will be due
six months before the August 2015 maturity of the company's unsecured notes,
if the notes are not refinanced before that date.
If the refinancing is completed on terms substantially similar to those
presented, we expect to affirm the corporate credit rating and revise the
outlook to stable from negative. In July 2012, we revised the outlook to
negative because of concerns about liquidity, primarily covenant compliance
and expected negative free cash flow for 2012, as well as large upcoming debt
maturities in the next three years. The new facility will reset covenants to
provide a 25%-30% cushion to management's most recent forecast, alleviating
that concern. Free cash flow is also likely to be better than we had expected
as a result of a recent win of a large completions contract that has favorable
cash flow characteristics. The refinancing also extends the maturity of the
revolver and term loan by more than a year, but the $325 million of notes are
still due in 2015. Overall, we believe the refinancing and other developments
will enable us to revise our liquidity assessment to "adequate" from "less
than adequate." Although debt will increase modestly, credit ratios still
support our "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
RATINGS LIST
DAE Aviation Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
New Ratings
Standard Aero Ltd.
DAE Aviation Holdings Inc.
$520 mil. sec term loan due 2018 B-
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Affirmed
DAE Aviation Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher A Denicolo, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1449;
christopher_denicolo@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Chris Mooney, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-4240;
chris_mooney@standardandpoors.com
