(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'D' global scale corporate credit rating on Brazil-based soy processor Imcopa Importacao, Exportacao e Industria de Oleos S.A. (Imcopa). We also withdrew our 'D' senior unsecured rating on Imcopa International S.A. Imcopa missed a coupon payment in June 2009 and has been renegotiating with creditors since then, but hasn't reached a final agreement. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Alexandre Menezes, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9741;

