(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its rating outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based Cengage [CENGL.UL] Learning Holdings II L.P. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2011 was $5.7 billion. "The negative outlook reflects the company's weaker-than-expected performance in the key fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hal F. Diamond, "which follows depressed performance in the seasonally less important fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2011." We expect that debt leverage will remain high as EBITDA and discretionary cash flow, in our view, will likely decline in fiscal 2012. We view Cengage's business risk profile as satisfactory, owing to its strong business position in its core U.S. higher education and professional training publishing businesses. "We view the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged," added Mr. Diamond, "reflecting high debt to EBITDA, thin interest coverage, and low discretionary cash flow relative to total debt." RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors..., July 2, 2010 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Hal F Diamond, New York (1) 212-438-7829;

harold_diamond@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Deborah Kinzer, New York (1) 212-438-5229;

deborah_kinzer@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))