(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- Delaware-incorporated tanker company Windsor Petroleum [FROWI.UL] Transport Corp.'s memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel the Pioneer has been cancelled, and we believe the company may have difficulty finding another buyer at an amount adequate to redeem the vessel's remaining principal and interest.

-- Windsor has been operating the vessel in the spot market since the beginning of 2011, exposing the project to merchant and operating risk in a weak charter environment.

-- We estimate the project must now cover operating costs of about $11,000 per day on the Pioneer that were previously covered by BP Shipping, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1), under their bareboat charter. This puts Windsor at risk of earning a negative operating margin and having to draw on its reserve fund for operating costs as well as debt service.

-- We have lowered the rating on Windsor's $239.1 million secured term notes due Jan. 15, 2021, to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook on the rating remains negative. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the term note issuance to '4' from '3'. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its rating on Windsor Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $239.1 million secured term notes due Jan. 15, 2021, ($224.1 million currently outstanding) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook on the rating remains negative. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the term note issuance to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of an average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. "The rating action follows cancellation of Windsor's memorandum of understanding to sell the Pioneer for a net value that we believe would have redeemed the principal and interest associated with the vessel," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib. BP Shipping, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1), had operated the Pioneer under a bareboat charter, but exercised its termination option, ending its charter in January 2011. We believe the weak tanker environment will make it difficult to find another buyer at a similar price in the short term. As a result, Windsor must continue to operate the vessel in the merchant market at spot-charter rates, exposing it to merchant and operating risk, while it seeks a long-term solution. The negative outlook on the rating reflects Windsor's exposure to volatile spot-charter rates on the Pioneer, and the potential for additional charter terminations on the remaining vessels annually starting as soon as 2013. As long as average spot-rate earnings for the Pioneer are lower than breakeven, the project will have to continue to draw on the debt service reserve. Sustained draws on the reserve could lead to further rating downgrades if they raise the future breakeven rate significantly above $33,000 per day. If Windsor is able to fix the Pioneer on a medium- to long-term charter equal to or above the breakeven rate and if the project is able to maintain or improve its liquidity position, we could revise the outlook to stable. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

