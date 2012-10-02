Oct 2 () - Overview -- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Territory of Yukon. -- We are also affirming our 'AA' issue-level rating on Yukon Development Corp.'s C$100 million senior unsecured debt. -- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of extremely low debt, solid economic performance compared with that of similarly rated domestic and international peers, robust liquidity, and significant grants from the Canadian government. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, Yukon will continue to produce modestly improving operating surpluses and minimal after-capital deficits. Rating Action On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Territory of Yukon. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA' issue-level rating on Yukon Development Corp.'s (YDC) C$100 million senior unsecured debt. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the territory's extremely low debt, solid economic performance and strong liquidity. We believe that limited budgetary flexibility and average budgetary performance mitigate these strengths somewhat. In the next two years, we expect that tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) will increase modestly and peak in fiscal 2013 (year ended March 31) at about 20% of consolidated operating revenues, and remain less than 10% of GDP. We believe that the territory's tax-supported debt burden remains exceptionally low compared with those of its international and Canadian peers. At fiscal year-end 2011, tax-supported debt represented 16.6% of consolidated operating revenues, compared with 6.3% in the previous year. The increase was expected following the issuance of a C$100 million bond from YDC, an agent of Yukon and parent of a utility company in fiscal 2011. We believe the territory has achieved a track record of strong economic performances, which continued in 2011. Based on our estimates, Yukon's 2011 GDP per capita should be slightly more than C$75,000. Real GDP growth in 2010 and 2011 was what we consider strong at 4.0% and 5.7%, respectively. The labor market showed improvement in 2011: unemployment notably decreased to 5.4% from 6.9% in 2010. In addition, employment increased about 9%, compared with an increase of about 1% in the previous year. We expect that in the next two years, real GDP will increase 3%-5% annually, resulting in the ninth consecutive year of growth at the end of 2012. Nevertheless, although the economy is relatively diversified with its broad public administration and service sectors, limiting it is a lack of depth compared with that of its domestic and international peers. We expect that liquidity levels will increase modestly in the next two years. In our opinion, Yukon's liquidity levels are strong, especially relative to peers'. At fiscal year-end 2011, cash and temporary investments stood at C$92.9 million (Standard & Poor's-adjusted), which could cover 32.5x of the next 12 months debt service. The territory's access to external liquidity is bolstered by bank facilities totaling C$49 million. Yukon benefits from significant revenue support through the Territorial Formula Financing grant, Canada Health Transfer, and Canada Social Transfer payments from the federal government. For fiscal 2011, these transfers constituted a substantial proportion of the territory's revenues--about 72% of operating revenues, which was little changed from fiscal 2010. We expect total federal transfers to increase moderately for fiscal years 2012 and 2013. While transfers received from the federal government provide a stable and predictable revenue source for the territory, we believe Yukon's budgetary flexibility is somewhat constrained as a result: Modifiable revenues typically account for a relatively small percentage of operating revenues. As of March 31, 2011, modifiable revenues equaled about 16.4% of operating revenues. In addition, the territory's ability to increase its own-source revenues is somewhat constrained as a result of the Taxpayer Protection Act, which stipulates that the Yukon government cannot introduce a new tax or increase an existing one (specifically, personal and corporate income taxes and fuel taxes) without a referendum. In the next two years, we believe that the government's operating performance will once again be a modest surplus and that with an expansion of capital programs in fiscals 2012 and 2013, the territory will record modest after-capital deficits as a percent of total revenues. In our opinion, the territory's budgetary performance is average. In 2011, Yukon produced a modest operating surplus of 2.8% of operating revenue. The territory's after-capital deficit improved marginally to 5.3% of total revenues in fiscal 2011, from 6.5% in the previous year. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, Yukon will continue to produce modestly improving operating surpluses and minimal after-capital deficits. We also expect that the territory's debt burden will peak in fiscal 2013 at about 20% of consolidated operating revenue and that its liquidity position will remain strong. An upward rating revision is unlikely during our outlook horizon. Although we believe it is unlikely, a significant and sustained deterioration in the economy or large after-capital deficits of greater than 10% of total revenues could put downward pressure on the ratings. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Yukon (Territory of) Issuer credit rating AA/Stable/-- Yukon Development Corp. C$100 mil. sr. unsec. bonds due 2040 AA