Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to bank bonds corresponding to
the following series of New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority's (NYW)
water and sewer revenue bonds in the event any bonds of the series are converted
to bank bonds in the future:
-$200,000,000 water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds,
adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating is being assigned in connection with the extension of an existing
standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided severally by State Street Bank
and Trust Company (rated 'A+'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and California
State Teachers' Retirement System (rated 'AA+'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch)
effective Oct. 4, 2012. Fitch has reviewed the terms governing bank bonds
specified in the SBPA and believes that the incremental risk associated with
bank bonds does not have a material impact on the enterprise system revenue
bonds' long-term credit rating.
For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on NYW, see Fitch's press
release 'Fitch Rates New York City Muni Water Finance Authority's $458MM Revs
'AA+' dated June 15, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (Aug. 3, 2012);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria
2012 Water and Sewer Medians
2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector