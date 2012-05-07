BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
May 7 Moody's says GeoEye and DigitalGlobe ratings unaffected following GeoEye's proposed acquisition announcement (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO