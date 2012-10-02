Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 12 bonds issued from Rhode Island Student Loan Authority on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). These bonds were issued pursuant to the 2004 Trust Indenture and are backed by a collateral pool of private student loans. We placed the ratings on the bonds on CreditWatch positive to reflect our view of the increase in credit enhancement. In January 2012, the issuer executed an amendment that changed the parity (a ratio of assets to liabilities) ratio required in order for the trust to release excess cash at the bottom of the waterfall back to the issuer to 117% from 103%. Additionally, the consent of the bond insurer, AMBAC, is required for the issuer to be able to release funds. The total reported parity has increased to 122% in June 2012 from 113% in June 2010. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days and then take any further rating actions that we consider appropriate. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published March 15, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Rhode Island Student Loan Authority US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2004-A Class/series CUSIP Rating To From 2004-A2 762315GH6 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GR4 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GS2 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GT0 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GU7 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GV5 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 2004-A3 762315GW3 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Rhode Island Student Loan Authority US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2006 Class/series CUSIP Rating To From Series 1 762315HA0 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Series 2 762315HB8 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Series 3 762315GX1 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Series 3 762315GY9 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) Series 3 762315GZ6 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)