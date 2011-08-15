(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Time Warner Cable TWC.N, Inc.'s (TWC) proposed acquisition of Insight Communications [ICCIC.UL] Company, Inc. (Insight) will not affect its ratings.

TWC's Issuer Default Rating is 'BBB' and the Rating Outlook is Stable. As of June 30, 2011, TWC had approximately $24.5 billion of debt outstanding including mandatorily redeemable preferred equity. Fitch does not expect that the transaction, valued at approximately $3 billion will have a material impact on TWC's credit profile. Fitch anticipates that TWC will fund a significant portion of the transaction with existing cash in a manner consistent with its 3.25 times (x) leverage target. As of June 30, 2011, TWC had approximately $3.5 billion of cash on hand and its latest 12 months (LTM) leverage was 3.44x (gross) and 2.95x net. Assuming 100% cash funding of the transaction, TWC's leverage would approximate its 3.25x net leverage target. Fitch expects gross leverage to increase modestly as the company manages its liquidity position to address the refinancing of 2012 scheduled maturities totaling approximately $2.1 billion. Insight is the ninth largest cable multiple systems operator (MSO) in the country with cable systems serving approximately 679,700 video subscribers in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. The transaction will complement TWC's existing cable service area in Ohio and Kentucky. For the LTM period ending June 30, 2011, Insight generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue and $347 million of EBITDA. TWC indicates that the transaction can generate approximately $100 million of annual cost savings, primarily through programming cost efficiencies. Looking ahead, Fitch believes that TWC will continue to repurchase shares and maintain its 3.25x net leverage target. As of July 26, 2011, the company had approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization. Overall, Fitch's ratings reflect TWC's strong competitive position as the second largest cable MSO (fourth largest multi channel video program distributor) in the United States, strong subscriber clustering profile and the company's growing revenue diversity owing to the success of TWC's triple play service offering and growing commercial business. Within the context of existing competitive pressures and weak housing formation and employment conditions, the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate solid operating metrics, sustainable EBITDA and free cash flow growth over Fitch's rating horizon. Outside of the company adopting a more aggressive long-term leverage target, the weakening of TWC's competitive position presents the greatest concern within TWC's credit profile. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. TWC's network and the strategies used to maximize the bandwidth capacity of the network provide the basis from which TWC derives its strong competitive position and the flexibility to meet changing market dynamics. TWC's liquidity position is strong and is supported by expected free cash flow generation and available borrowing capacity from TWC's $4 billion revolving credit facility ($3.9 billion available for borrowing as of June 30, 2011 and scheduled to expire November 2013). TWC does not have any scheduled maturities during 2011; however, Fitch notes that approximately $5.7 billion of debt is scheduled to mature between 2012 and 2014. Fitch expects that TWC will have sufficient liquidity in place to address its maturity schedule 12 to 18 months in advance of a given maturity. The transaction with Insight is expected to close during the first half of 2012 and is subject to customary regulatory approval from the FCC and local franchising authorities. Contact: Primary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst John Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))