(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Shanti Sales India Private Limited (SSIPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect SSIPL's small scale of operations with revenue of INR1,498.9m for the financial year ended March 2011. The ratings are constrained by the company's low EBITDA margins (FY11: 3.9%; FY10: 2.9%) inherent in the trading business, its low net interest coverage (FY11: 1.19x; FY10: 1.21x), and its high net financial leverage (FY11: 6.5x; FY10: 8.9x) due to working capital debt and low profitability. The ratings, however, draw comfort from SSIPL's trading experience in packaging products since 1979, supported by a large supplier network across India. Negative rating guidelines include a decline in profitability leading to decrease in net interest coverage below 1.1x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in scale and margins leading to an increase in net interest coverage above 1.3x on a sustained basis. SSIPL is engaged in procurement and marketing of packaging products. SSIPL's bank loan facilities have been rated as follows: INR250m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' INR100m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com, The ratings were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)