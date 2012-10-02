Overview
-- We view Brazil-based electricity transmission company TAESA's
financial risk profile as "intermediate" with sound credit metrics.
-- We continue assessing its business risk profile as "satisfactory"
although with a better competitive position after the diversification of its
asset base following the incorporation of newly acquired transmission lines.
-- We are assigning our 'brAAA' rating to the company's new R$1.6 billion
debentures.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAAA'
long-term issue rating to Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.'s
(TAESA) proposed R$1.6 billion nonconvertible unsecured debentures.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings on the company. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on TAESA reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. TAESA benefits from
monopoly rights on large energy transmission assets in Brazil, which provide
it with a stable and predictable revenue stream for the next several years.
Our opinion about TAESA's transmission assets is favorable, considering the
adequate regulatory framework and a permitted revenues model based on asset
availability that insulates TAESA from volume risk. TAESA's assets are modern
and well built, and operating efficiency has been traditionally high,
reflecting in availability rates above 99% and regulatory revenue discounts
below 1.5% in the past five years. The negative rating factors are TAESA's
aggressive dividend policy and acquisition-based growth strategy, which
deplete its strong operating cash generation. The company has acquired some
transmission assets from Abengoa Concessoes Brasil Holdings for about R$2
billion and part of the assets of Cemig Geracao e Transmissao (jointly named
TBE Group) for R$1.7 billion, which is still pending regulatory approval.
Following these acquisitions, TAESA's asset base is more diversified and less
dependent on Novatrans and TSN, two transmission lines that connect the grids
in the northeastern with southeastern parts of the country and in the
northeastern coastal area with the countryside. After the pending approvals
for the acquisitions, the company's 24 transmission concessions, which will
span almost 10,000 kilometers, will improve its competitive position and
profitability. The recent regulatory provision for the renovation of the
electric sector concessions expiring between 2015 and 2017 will not affect
TAESA, because its concessions expire after 2029. The National System Operator
(ONS), a government entity, exercises operating control on the transmission
lines, and TAESA is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the
assets. ONS also acts as billing agent, and manages credit delinquency in the
system. TAESA is allowed annual permitted revenue (APR), which is annually
adjusted for inflation. Most of TAESA's concessions do not pass productivity
gains to customers as tariff resets during the first half of the concession
(30 years), which maximizes return to the company. The APR will drop by half
after year 15 of the operations' start-up, which will impact TAESA's main
assets in 2018 and thereafter.
The company's financial profile has been sound and will improve further after
the completion of the acquisitions and extension of debt maturities following
the repayment of debt that TAESA raised to finance the acquisitions. In our
view, TAESA's capital structure strengthened on successful re-IPO of R$1.75
billion, which the company will use to fund its aggressive acquisition plan.
TAESA reported total debt to EBITDA of 3.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt of 26% in 2011. Based on pro forma financial results, which
consolidate Abengoa and TBE Group assets, our base-case scenario projects
total debt to EBITDA improving to 2.0x from 3.0x and FFO to total debt
increasing to about 30%-45% in the next couple of years. We also assume, as
our base case, that TAESA will be able to raise the maximum amount of the
debentures and its credit metrics will continue to be in line with an
investment-grade rating. TAESA's dividend policy should remain somewhat
aggressive in the next few years, but capital expenditures will be low, as no
significant investments in the existing transmission lines are projected.
Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (Cemig GT; BB/Stable/--) controls 43.4% of
TAESA and investment fund FIP Coliseu controls 29.5%. According to our
criteria, TAESA has some independence in decision making and certain cash
segregation between it and Cemig GT, such that the rating on the parent does
not limit that on TAESA.
Liquidity
We view TAESA's liquidity as "adequate," which is based on the following
assumptions:
-- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by 1.3x-2.0x in the next
two years;
-- Cash sources would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA
declined by about 30% in the next two years;
-- Dividend policy should remain aggressive, but could be a potential
source of funds and liquidity, if needed, as shareholders should remain
supportive of its strategic investment;
-- TAESA benefits from good access to commercial banks, and debt and
capital markets. The re-IPO of R$1.75 billion and the R$1.6 billion debt
issuance, which can increase by 35% with tranches maturing in the next five,
eight, and 12 years, are important sources of liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that TAESA will maintain the
"intermediate" financial risk profile and "adequate" liquidity while it
incorporates its recent acquisitions. We don't factor additional M&A activity
or greenfield investments that could potentially weaken its financial metrics.
We project TAESA's total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 3.0x in 2013
and around 2.0x afterwards and FFO to total debt of 30%-45%. Deteriorating
operations that cause revenue discounts to exceed 5% or a reduction in EBITDA
margins to 80% due to higher costs could trigger a downgrade, because credit
metrics would likely diverge from our current expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
Sept. 18, 2012
-- Differentiating The Issuer Credit Ratings Of A Regulated Utility
Subsidiary And Its Parent, March 11, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
Senior Unsecured brAAA
Ratings Affirmed
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/brA-1
Commercial Paper brA-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.