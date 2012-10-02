(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 2 - Overview
-- U.S. health care-related educational services provider Ascend
Learning's profitability has been weak, and we expect EBITDA margins will
remain under pressure.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-'
from 'B'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a further
downgrade if the margin of compliance with financial covenants continues to
deteriorate.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Burlington, Ma.-based Ascend Learning LLC to 'B-' from 'B'.
The downgrade reflects weaker-than-expected operating performance and conveys
our expectation that the company margin of compliance with financial covenants
will remain thin, compounded by step-downs in the net leverage covenant in the
next three quarters.
At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level ratings on all existing debt
by one notch, in conjunction with our change to the corporate credit rating.
The recovery ratings on this debt remain unchanged.
The rating outlook is negative.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on Ascend Learning reflect our expectation that the
potential for a resumption of modest EBITDA growth, supported by solid
end-market demand, will not be sufficient to alleviate high leverage. The
company has incurred significant increases in its fixed expenses, in part to
integrate acquisitions, as well as higher product development spending. We
consider the company's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our
criteria), reflecting its lack of critical mass, niche focus, acquisition
strategy that has had some shortcomings in integration, and concentration in
health care and related fields, which are highly fragmented and competitive.
Operating synergies have been difficult to achieve because of inherent
difficulties in managing performance across a growing and disparate business
portfolio. Ascend Learning has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, in
our view, because of its debt financing of high-priced acquisitions, our
expectation of ongoing debt-funded acquisitions, high debt to EBITDA, and a
history of special dividends.
Ascend Learning is a provider of educational products with a focus on health
care-related disciplines and professional training and testing. The company
has a limited scale of operations, has a small size, and faces competitive
threats. We expect the company's revenues to maintain healthy growth supported
by solid end-market demand in the company's largest market niches, test
preparation materials for the nursing school licensing exam, and to a lesser
extent specialized higher education vocational publishing. We expect that the
demand for nursing school test preparation materials, which accounts for about
one-third of revenues, to remain relatively stable because of consistent
nursing school enrollment. Still, some of the company's peers, like Reed
Elsevier and the Washington Post, are better capitalized and, like Ascend,
offer test preparation divisions for the nursing licensing exam. We are
concerned that the business may become price competitive as these players
attempt to gain market share.
Under our base-case scenario for the second half of 2012 and 2013, we expect
revenue growth at a low-double-digit percentage rate and a reversal of EBITDA
declines in the first half of 2012, as integration-related investments
subside. We expect EBITDA growth at a mid-teen percentage rate as a result of
growing demand for the company's products and services because of increasing
employment in health care-related fields, and the initial leveraging of the
company's investment in sales and marketing and infrastructure investment. Our
base case could be undermined if the growth of the textbook rental market
hurts the company's higher education publishing division. Also, Ascend
Learning's competitors may invest additional resources to compete more
effectively against it, given decent growth prospects and its high penetration
rate among nursing schools.
Revenue increased 23% in the three months ended June 30, 2012, but EBITDA fell
21% as a result of increased investment in technology infrastructure and sales
and marketing staff. Lease-adjusted debt leverage increased to over 9x for the
12 months ended June 30, 2012, versus 7.5x for the same period last year, as a
result of financed acquisitions. Leverage is consistent with the 5x-or-higher
threshold that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
Our full-year base case suggests lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will be in
the high-7x area in 2012. We expect debt leverage to decline to the low-7x
area in 2013, based on our outlook for continued organic revenue growth, a
plateau in technology, sales, marketing expenses, and the contribution from
recent acquisitions. Notwithstanding the potential for a decline in
lease-adjusted leverage, we expect the net leverage covenant to remain tight,
and less than 10% margin of compliance. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of
interest expense declined to 1.2x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
versus 1.7x for the same period last year. Our base-case scenario indicates
that interest coverage will increase to the low- to mid-1x area in 2012 and
roughly 1.5x in 2013.
Discretionary cash flow was slightly negative in the 12 months ended June 30,
2012, as a result of higher interest expense and increased product development
spending. Negative discretionary cash flow amounted to about 8% of EBITDA,
compared with roughly one-third in the prior 12 months. We expect minimal
discretionary cash flow for the full-year 2012, and low single-digit
percentage conversion for 2013 from revenue momentum.
Liquidity
Ascend Learning has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its
needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of Ascend's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed
uses by over 1.2x.
-- Because of the company's high debt burden and negative discretionary
cash flow, we do not believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks.
-- Compliance with maintenance covenants would not survive a greater than
15% drop in EBITDA given the step-downs over the next three quarters.
Liquidity sources include cash balances of $5 million as of Aug. 31, 2012, and
availability of $23 million on the $40 million revolving credit facility due
2015, subject to covenant constraints. Pro forma debt maturities consist of
nominal annual amortization of $3.3 million on the term loan B.
The net debt leverage covenant was 5.27x as of June 30, 2012, providing a 4%
EBITDA margin of compliance with the 5.5x covenant. The covenant steps down to
5.25x on Sept. 30, 2012, 5x on Dec. 31, 2012, 4.25x on March 31, 2013, and
finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2014. We estimate the margin of compliance will
be thin with the step-downs, despite our expectation that the company will
grow EBITDA at a mid-teen percentage range over the next year.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Ascend
Learning, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's need to grow EBITDA at a mid- to
high-teen percent rate over the next two to three years to maintain an
adequate margin of compliance with the net debt leverage covenant as a result
of the aggressive step-down schedule. We could lower the rating if the
company's EBITDA growth does not meet our base case expectations, which would
result in a thin margin of covenant compliance. Specifically, this could occur
if competition or delays in effectively integrating acquisitions result in a
only a single-digit EBITDA increase over the next 12 months.
We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario,
involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable
positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress
in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with
financial covenants.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Ascend Learning LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Secured First-Lien B- B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Primary Credit Analyst: Hal F Diamond, New York (1) 212-438-7829;
harold_diamond@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Chris E Valentine, New York (1) 212-438-1434;
chris_valentine@standardandpoors.com
