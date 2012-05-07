(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. analog and mixed-signal semiconductor provider Semtech acquired Canadian-based analog and mixed-signal semiconductor provider Gennum Corp.

-- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech., as well as our 'BBB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the $100 million term loan A and $250 million term loan B due March 2017.

-- The company raised the term loan proceeds to fund the acquisition.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued revenue, profit, and cash flow growth, along with moderate leverage for the rating. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech Corp. The outlook is stable. Concurrently, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Semtech's proposed $100 million term loan A and $250 million term loan B, both due 2017. The recovery rating is '1', reflecting our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The ratings on Semtech reflect our expectation that the company's expanded product and market position and good communications industry growth prospects will support continued revenue growth and consistent profitability, despite near-term integration risks. In addition, we expect the company to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating, even with a moderately acquisitive growth strategy. Standard & Poor's views Semtech's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Semtech's fair business risk profile reflects its niche market position as a provider of analog semiconductors for the data and telecommunications sectors. With pro forma combined revenues of about $630 million, the Gennum acquisition adds product and end-customer breadth. It also further diversifies Semtech's business into enterprise and industrial end markets, from its concentration in telecom and high-end consumer-centric markets historically. We expect that Semtech's organic revenue will be subdued in the near term due to supply chain disruption associated with the Thailand floods, in line with the broader semiconductor sector. We note that Semtech's revenues in its quarter ended January 2012 were down almost 10% year over year. Nevertheless, we expect the company's revenues will increase about 5% organically in 2012, supported by demand for its products serving broadband communications infrastructure and wireless device markets. We expect minimal near-term adjusted EBITDA margin improvement from current levels in the high-20% area, as the company's expanded product mix will require a significant investment in research and development (about 20% of future revenues). The company's analog product portfolio is characterized by high proprietary content for over 90% of revenues, supporting a largely recurring revenue stream. Semtech's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA of about 2x as of January 2012, which is moderate for the rating. However, we anticipate Semtech will continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, with modest prospects for sustained leverage reduction (notwithstanding the term loan A's expected rapid amortization requirements). We note the credit facility's $150 million accordion feature as a potential source of future acquisition funding. We also expect Semtech will balance debt reduction with shareholder returns, and anticipate the company will expend most of its recent $50 million share repurchase authorization in calendar 2012. Liquidity We view Semtech's liquidity as "adequate." In our opinion, sources of cash include expected cash balances of about $160 million at closing of Gennum. The company's discretionary free cash flow, which we anticipate to be about $100 million per year, supplements liquidity. We assume the following cash uses: capital spending of about 5% of revenues annually (about $35 million in 2012) and share repurchases of about $50 million in 2012. Debt maturities are steady, at about $20 million per year for amortization of the term loans prior to their 2017 final maturity. We incorporate the following factors into our analysis:

-- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.

-- In our view, the company's cash and free cash flow would allow it to absorb low-probability shocks.

-- Although Semtech does not have a revolving credit facility, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that Semtech will maintain cash balances of at least $150 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Semtech, published Feb. 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Semtech will successfully integrate Gennum's business and maintain profitability while maintaining no less than $150 million cash balances and leverage below 3x. Upgrade potential is currently constrained by the company's near-term integration risks and lack of a track record operating at its current scale. A downgrade would likely be the result of a more aggressive financial policy, including increased acquisition activity and shareholder returns, or deterioration in operating performance due to competition or macroeconomic trends, resulting in cash balances declining below $150 million or sustained leverage in the mid-3x area. Related Criteria And Research

Recovery Rating 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)