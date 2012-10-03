Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PICTS plc's notes as follows: GBP153.16m class A (ISIN XS00202417134) CMBS floating-rate notes, due July 2039: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the stable performance of Lloyds TSB Banking Group plc (LBG; 'A'/Stable) as reflected in its rating, of which Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) is a wholly owned subsidiary. The notes are credit-linked to those of the sole tenant in the transaction, HBOS. Any change in LBG's rating is likely to affect the ratings of the notes. The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from a property located at 33 Old Broad Street, London, which benefits from a 35-year lease to Bank of Scotland, the obligations of which are guaranteed by HBOS. At closing, this landmark property had a market value of GBP134.7m and a vacant possession value of GBP91m. The collateral occupies a prime location and comprises 17,865 square metres of office space. The bond issuance had a loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 168% and is scheduled to fully amortise from rental income, starting from 2014. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. Updated surveillance information and the new issue report are available at www.fitchratings.com.