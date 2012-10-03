Overview
-- Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. is refinancing its $228 million of
outstanding senior notes with a new issue of $300 million 10-year senior notes.
-- We are rating the newly issued senior notes 'BBB' and affirming our
ratings on Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. and Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd.
-- The refinancing will produce only a modest change to leverage and no
change to coverage.
Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' senior
unsecured debt rating to
Re Holdings Ltd.'s $300 million senior note issue. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit ratings on
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. and our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on its core operating subsidiary, Montpelier
Reinsurance Ltd. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. is refinancing its $228 million of outstanding
senior notes with a new issue of $300 million 10-year senior notes. The
refinancing will have a modest impact on the company's financial leverage and
fixed-charge coverage ratios. Pro forma June 30, 2012, financial leverage
would increase to 28.5% from 24.8%. Likewise, fixed-charge coverage for the
first half of 2012 would remain at 8.4x. The refinancing removes the near-term
refinancing risk associated with the upcoming June 30, 2013, maturity of the
company's existing senior notes.
The rating affirmation reflects Montpelier's strong capital adequacy, strong
enterprise risk management, and strong but volatile operating performance.
Montpelier's significant exposure to catastrophe risk, limited competitive
presence, and narrowly focused management offset these positive factors.
In the first half of 2012, Montpelier's operating performance improved from
the same period in 2011 because of lower catastrophe losses. The combined
ratio was 67.2% in the first six months of 2012 versus 142.3% in the
comparable period of 2011. The return on revenue was 39.9% and negative 28.1%,
respectively.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Montpelier to focus on property, property
catastrophe, and short-tail specialty lines of business. In 2012, we expect
gross premiums written to increase modestly, reflecting improved property
catastrophe market conditions. Net writings should show less growth as a
result of cessions to private quota shares.
We expect Montpelier's average long-term combined ratio to be about 75%-80%.
We also expect capital adequacy to remain strong; average medium-term
fixed-charge coverage to be at least 3x-5x; and financial leverage to be less
than 30%. Accordingly, we do not expect Montpelier to be a negative outlier
among its peers or breach its risk tolerances regarding future catastrophe
losses.
Because of the company's limited competitive position, still-developing
efforts to diversify into specialty lines of business, and narrowly focused
management, we likely won't raise the ratings during the next 12 to 24 months.
On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if Montpelier's financial
position weakens as a result of a breach of its risk tolerances or negative
outlier results regarding future catastrophe losses or significant earnings
volatility from its noncatastrophe business lines.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
Preferred Stock BB+
Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB