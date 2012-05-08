(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar International Islamic Bank's (QIIB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
QIIB's IDRs are support-driven and reflect Fitch's opinion of an extremely high
probability of support from the Qatari authorities if required. Support from the
Qatar government for QIIB and the domestic banking sector has been clearly
demonstrated in the recent past including significant capital injections and the
purchase of equities and loan portfolios since 2008, following the global
financial crisis. Fitch's view of support also considers QIIB's importance as
one of the Islamic banks in the sector and the Qatari government being a
shareholder in the bank with a 16.7% share.
QIIB's Viability Rating (VR) is constrained by a relatively small and
undiversified franchise combined with high sector and single name concentrations
in financing (lending). Fitch believes that the bank's new expansion strategy
and reorganisation initiatives should put it in a stronger position to take
advantage of opportunities arising from the government's expansionary budget and
numerous infrastructure projects.
The VR is sensitive to a material deterioration in asset quality although
Fitch's stress tests show that QIIB has a strong capital buffer which can
withstand a sharp hike in impaired loans (NPLs). Following the repayment of a
large problem loan, QIIB's NPL ratio eased to 1.7% at end-2011 which is broadly
in line with the sector average. Nevertheless, Fitch remains concerned about
risk concentrations in financing. Specifically, QIIB's high exposure to domestic
real estate (56% of total financing at end-2011) and companies linked to
prominent Qatari nationals, which also gives rise to potential corporate
governance concerns.
The agency also highlights QIIB's, as well as the entire banking sector's, rapid
growth as a rating constraint as it puts considerable pressure on the bank's
operations including systems and risk management.
Fitch considers QIIB's revenue generation to be weak reflecting its narrow
franchise. Income from financing was flat in 2011 affected by subdued private
sector growth and a low interest rate environment. Tighter Qatar Central Bank
rules on retail banking also impacted revenue, although it was somewhat offset
by a decline in the cost of funding. Furthermore, operating profitability is
underpinned by a low cost base (cost/income ratio of 22%) and reducing
impairment charges. Fitch expects profitability to increase rapidly as business
volumes rise towards the end of 2012 as some of the larger government backed
projects progress.
QIIB's strong funding and liquidity position and capitalisation supports the VR
at the current level. Customer deposits grew by 29% in 2011 sourced mostly from
the retail segment. Large inter-bank balances and liquid investments, including
an increasing Qatari government sukuk portfolio provide a strong buffer. QIIB is
well capitalised with a Fitch core capital ratio of 21%.
Established in 1991, QIIB is the third-largest of Qatar's four Islamic banks,
with a 3.4% market share by banking assets at end-2011. The bank offers a full
range of shariah- (Islamic law) compliant banking products and services through
a domestic network of 15 branches and a developing range of alternative delivery
channels. The franchise is broadly split into three divisions: retail banking,
corporate banking and investments.
QIIB is listed on the Qatar Exchange, and its largest shareholder is a prominent
business family headed by Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Al-Thani, with a combined
holding of 22.6%. The Qatar Investment Authority (the sovereign wealth fund)
holds 16.7% following three tranches of capital injections (paid in 2009 and
2011) as part of sector wide support, providing QIIB a total QAR1.9bn of new
capital.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)