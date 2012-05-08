(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- The U.S. Army recently awarded one of Colt Defense's competitors a contract to supply rifles that Colt had historically provided solely.

-- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt and our 'CCC+' issue rating on its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will assess the long-term impact on Colt's business prospects and financial profile and plan to resolve the CreditWatch in the coming weeks. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Connecticut-based Colt Defense LLC, including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential negative long-term impact of the loss of a key contract. The U.S. Army recently selected Remington Arms Co. Inc. for an $84 million contract to supply the standard-issue M4 rifle through 2017. Colt had been the sole-source supplier to the U.S. government since 1997, and this is the first time the Army has awarded the contract to a competitor. Colt is protesting this award but didn't provide further details. We believe the near-term impact is limited. We already assumed zero M4 sales in 2012 in our analysis because of U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East. However, we consider the recent contract loss, if upheld, a setback in the long term as Colt prepares to bid on the potential replacement rifle, currently scheduled to be awarded in 2013. Colt has been relying on international demand to offset weak U.S. demand in recent months; currently, 70% of its sales are to foreign customers. International markets represent a promising opportunity and can carry higher margins that U.S. domestic military sales. However, they also tend to attract more bidders (including European and other non-U.S. producers), and the timing and likelihood of sales is more unpredictable than for U.S. military sales. CreditWatch We will assess the magnitude of potential lost revenue and cash flow related to the M4 contract, as well as the longer-term effects on the company's credit profile. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in the coming weeks. Related Criteria And Research

To From Colt Defense LLC Corporate credit rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/-- Colt Defense LLC Colt Finance Corp. Senior unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery rating 5 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)