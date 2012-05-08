(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our STRONG ranking on World Omni Financial Corp./Center One Financial Services as a consumer finance automobile loan and lease servicer.

-- The ranking reflects our opinion of the company's highly experienced and tenured management depth, sound internal controls, effective risk management, and effective and efficient technology.

-- We believe the company remains focused on maintaining sufficient staff to support its servicing operations, employee education and development, internal auditing, and quality control programs.

-- In our opinion, management continues to evaluate and improve its overall operational efficiencies by upgrading company technology and engaging vendors to perform some traditional loan administrative services. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG ranking on World Omni Financial Corp./Center One Financial Services (World Omni/Center One) as a consumer finance automobile loan and lease servicer. The outlook is stable. Our overall servicer ranking reflects STRONG subrankings for management and organization, as well as loan administration. The financial position is Sufficient. Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based World Omni/Center One is a wholly owned subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises Inc. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths:

-- An experienced management team with minimal turnover;

-- Solid internal controls and risk management; and

-- Enhanced audit, quality assurance, and operational control methodologies. Weaknesses:

-- Average speed of answer (ASA) statistics show longer response times, indicating a negative trend; and

-- Telephone monitoring is low compared with other servicers we follow. However, this concern may be partially offset by the company's number of experienced employees. The overall ranking reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's highly experienced management team, internal controls and risk management, training programs, policies and procedures, demonstrated default management and asset management expertise, robust automation, effective use of technology, and execution of strategic business initiatives. World Omni/Center One continues to enhance its servicing operations through initiatives that, in our opinion, improve technology and telephony administration, reengineer workflows and processes, enhance the company's Web site, and enrich the customers' experience. The company said it recruits highly motivated employees to lead improvement initiatives and administer projects. The company maintains a number of managerial reports to monitor servicing operations and the company indicated that it continues to search for alternatives to strengthen internal controls. World Omni/Center One provides metrics through Standard & Poor's SEAM (Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology) questionnaire, and the company's overall statistics generally align or are better than other servicers we monitor. Since 2009, World Omni/Center One's servicing loan and lease portfolios have increased. This is a trend we expect to continue as the automobile loan and lease markets advance. In our view, the company's strategic business initiatives, experienced management team, solid level of automation, default and asset management expertise, and persistent improvement in operating efficiencies through investments in technology generally appear to be helping the company effectively minimize portfolio risk and maintain sound internal controls and servicing practices. OUTLOOK We believe World Omni/Center One will continue to expand its loan and lease portfolios as the economic environment improves. We also believe the company is committed to continuously improving its performance and profits by effectively managing its automobile loan and lease servicing portfolio. The company, in our opinion, capitalizes on its management experience, level of automation, and internal controls to execute its servicing strategy. World Omni/Center One also leverages its servicing capacity by providing third-party servicing of automobile loans and leases and other titled assets. We expect World Omni/Center One to remain a highly competent automobile loan and lease and other titled asset servicer. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

