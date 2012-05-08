(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our STRONG ranking on World Omni Financial Corp./Center
One Financial Services as a consumer finance automobile loan and lease
servicer.
-- The ranking reflects our opinion of the company's highly experienced
and tenured management depth, sound internal controls, effective risk
management, and effective and efficient technology.
-- We believe the company remains focused on maintaining sufficient staff
to support its servicing operations, employee education and development,
internal auditing, and quality control programs.
-- In our opinion, management continues to evaluate and improve its
overall operational efficiencies by upgrading company technology and engaging
vendors to perform some traditional loan administrative services.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its STRONG ranking on World Omni Financial Corp./Center One
Financial Services (World Omni/Center One) as a consumer finance automobile
loan and lease servicer. The outlook is stable.
Our overall servicer ranking reflects STRONG subrankings for management and
organization, as well as loan administration. The financial position is
Sufficient. Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based World Omni/Center One is a wholly
owned subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises Inc.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- An experienced management team with minimal turnover;
-- Solid internal controls and risk management; and
-- Enhanced audit, quality assurance, and operational control
methodologies.
Weaknesses:
-- Average speed of answer (ASA) statistics show longer response times,
indicating a negative trend; and
-- Telephone monitoring is low compared with other servicers we follow.
However, this concern may be partially offset by the company's number of
experienced employees.
The overall ranking reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's
highly experienced management team, internal controls and risk management,
training programs, policies and procedures, demonstrated default management
and asset management expertise, robust automation, effective use of
technology, and execution of strategic business initiatives. World Omni/Center
One continues to enhance its servicing operations through initiatives that, in
our opinion, improve technology and telephony administration, reengineer
workflows and processes, enhance the company's Web site, and enrich the
customers' experience. The company said it recruits highly motivated employees
to lead improvement initiatives and administer projects.
The company maintains a number of managerial reports to monitor servicing
operations and the company indicated that it continues to search for
alternatives to strengthen internal controls. World Omni/Center One provides
metrics through Standard & Poor's SEAM (Servicer Evaluation Analytical
Methodology) questionnaire, and the company's overall statistics generally
align or are better than other servicers we monitor.
Since 2009, World Omni/Center One's servicing loan and lease portfolios have
increased. This is a trend we expect to continue as the automobile loan and
lease markets advance. In our view, the company's strategic business
initiatives, experienced management team, solid level of automation, default
and asset management expertise, and persistent improvement in operating
efficiencies through investments in technology generally appear to be helping
the company effectively minimize portfolio risk and maintain sound internal
controls and servicing practices.
OUTLOOK
We believe World Omni/Center One will continue to expand its loan and lease
portfolios as the economic environment improves. We also believe the company
is committed to continuously improving its performance and profits by
effectively managing its automobile loan and lease servicing portfolio. The
company, in our opinion, capitalizes on its management experience, level of
automation, and internal controls to execute its servicing strategy. World
Omni/Center One also leverages its servicing capacity by providing third-party
servicing of automobile loans and leases and other titled assets. We expect
World Omni/Center One to remain a highly competent automobile loan and lease
and other titled asset servicer.
