Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on AerCo
Limited:
--Class A-3 notes downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'BBsf', Outlook Negative, RE80%.
--Class B-1 and B-2 affirmed at 'Csf', RE 0%;
--Class C-1, C-2, and D-2 affirmed at 'Dsf', RE 0%.
The downgrade of the class A-3 notes to 'CCsf' reflects Fitch's view that
default is considered probable. The outstanding class A-3 note balance
significantly exceeds the value of trust collateral. Furthermore, the pool of
aircraft consists predominately of aged, lower tier aircraft which Fitch
believes will be unable to generate sufficient cash flow to repay the notes in
full. The recovery estimate of 80% reflects Fitch's expectation of principal
allocation relative to the current class A-3 note balance under a base scenario.
The affirmation of class B-1 and B-2 notes at 'Csf' reflect Fitch's expectation
of inevitable default. The recovery estimate is 0% as no principal is expected
to be paid to any of the subordinate notes as any collections will only be
applied to the senior note and large interest shortfalls continue to grow across
all three subordinates.
The affirmation of class C-1, C-2, and D-2 notes at 'Dsf' RE 0% indicates that
Fitch does not expect that the accumulating interest shortfalls or unpaid
principal will be recouped as the notes are not expected to receive any further
distributions.
The analysis of AerCo Limited is consistent with 'Global Rating Criteria for
Aircraft Operating Lease ABS', dated April 17, 2012, with one exception. Fitch
adjusted the assumption of useful life of aircraft upward to 30 years from the
stated 25 years based on the characteristics of the current leases in place.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities
Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS