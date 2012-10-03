Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings affirms ORIX Capital Markets, LLC's (OCM) commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer rating of 'CSS2'. The special
servicer rating is based on the company's strong management and experienced
asset management staff, suitable internal control environment with thorough
policies and procedures, and the company's effective use and continued
development of technology. The rating also incorporates the financial strength
of OCM's ultimate parent, ORIX Corp.
OCM is an active investor in CMBS transactions, which form the overwhelming
majority of its servicing portfolio. As of June 30, 2012, OCM was named special
servicer on 1,230 loans in 22 CMBS transactions with an unpaid principal balance
(UPB) of $8.7 billion. At that time, the company was actively special servicing
60 CMBS loans totaling $1.2 billion and 50 CMBS REO assets totaling $425
million.
The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports
'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010,
available on Fitch's web site www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James Bauer
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0343
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Adam Fox
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0869
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Bushart
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0606
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).
