Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings affirms ORIX Capital Markets, LLC's (OCM) commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer rating of 'CSS2'. The special servicer rating is based on the company's strong management and experienced asset management staff, suitable internal control environment with thorough policies and procedures, and the company's effective use and continued development of technology. The rating also incorporates the financial strength of OCM's ultimate parent, ORIX Corp. OCM is an active investor in CMBS transactions, which form the overwhelming majority of its servicing portfolio. As of June 30, 2012, OCM was named special servicer on 1,230 loans in 22 CMBS transactions with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $8.7 billion. At that time, the company was actively special servicing 60 CMBS loans totaling $1.2 billion and 50 CMBS REO assets totaling $425 million. The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports 'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010, available on Fitch's web site www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst James Bauer Associate Director +1-212-908-0343 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Adam Fox Senior Director +1-212-908-0869 Committee Chairperson Christopher Bushart Senior Director +1-212-908-0606 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).