May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and its wholly owned
subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (collectively referred to
as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Guardian's very strong ratings reflect exceptionally strong balance sheet
fundamentals, below-average investment risk, stable operating results, and a
favorable operating profile.
Guardian's exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals include strong
statutory capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability profile.
Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was 486% at year-end 2011 and is
relatively unchanged as of March 31, 2012. Guardian's financial
leverage--surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC)--was low at
7% at year-end 2011. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is less
than .1 times (x), and consolidated operating leverage is very low at 6x. The
group's total risky asset ratio is also below average.
Guardian's stable liability profile reflects the company's limited exposure to
equity market volatility and disintermediation risk. Individual participating
whole life insurance accounts for roughly 70% of consolidated general account
reserves, while retail annuities account for just 5%. Fitch views participating
whole life as relatively low risk given the product's limited disintermediation
risk, very limited guarantee provisions, and long duration.
Guardian's recent operating performance has remained relatively stable and in
line with rating expectations. Reported statutory return on TAC is consistently
in the 4%-5% range, which is below industry returns but reasonable given the
company's mix of business. Fitch also notes that Guardian has significant
flexibility to adjust policyholder dividends should experience warrant. In 2011,
pre-tax statutory earnings declined due to an increase in the policyholder
dividends paid but remained above Fitch's expectation of about $300 million.
Guardian's three core operating segments--individual life, individual disability
and group non-medical insurance--continue to provide diversified earnings
streams. Improvements in the group dental and life segments helped offset
declines in the individual and group disability lines.
Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds associated with
low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential for significant
deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak economic
environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that could have a
negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution channels.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that current trends will
continue over the next 12 to 18 months.
Guardian is a mutual life insurance company based in New York City. As of March
31, 2012, the group had consolidated statutory total admitted assets and total
adjusted capital of $50 billion and $5.6 billion, respectively.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; a deterioration in disability claims
experience causing a significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire
subsidiary; and/or regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's
position in its primary whole life market.
Given that Guardian already has the second highest rating, Fitch does not
anticipate an upgrade at this time.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.
Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 22, 2011.
Insurance Rating Methodology
