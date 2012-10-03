Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following bonds of Franklin County,
NC:
--$64.9 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit and
its unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIOTECHNOLOGY BENEFITS NARROW ECONOMY: The county's limited employment base has
expanded somewhat to absorb ancillary needs of the biotechnology industry in the
area's Research Triangle Park.
WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Unemployment exceeds national and regional rates
and wealth levels are below national indices.
AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The county has consistently maintained sound
reserve and liquidity levels. Ample capacity to reduce expenditures remains, if
required.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: The debt burden is low and future financing requirements
are minimal. Post-employment obligations do not pressure the credit.
CREDIT PROFILE
BIOTECHNOLOGY AIDS EXPANSION OF LIMITED EMPLOYMENT BASE
The county is located in North Carolina's upper Piedmont Plateau, approximately
30 miles from Raleigh (GOs rated 'AAA', Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings) and
Research Triangle Park. Its economy, traditionally based in agriculture and
textiles, has broadened somewhat as biotechnology manufacturers gravitate to
Research Triangle Park. Biotechnology employment still remains modest, with most
firms employing fewer than 200, excepting Novozymes North America, Inc., the
county's largest employer (460 employees). The county can accommodate long-term
economic growth due to the Kerrtar Regional Economic Corp., a four-county
consortium that expects to attract additional biotechnology jobs, although there
are currently no tenants. Fitch believes that the inherent strength of Research
Triangle Park will ultimately benefit the county.
BELOW-AVERAGE WEALTH AND EMPLOYMENT LEVELS
Socio-economic indicators trail those of the nation. The county's 9.0%
unemployment rate of July 2012 is somewhat above the nations' 8.6%, although
county employment growth over the past year has been nearly double that of the
country. Wealth levels are around 75%-85% of national levels. The North Carolina
Department of Commerce has not ranked the county among the most prosperous 20%
in the state since 2008. Housing prices and new construction remain sluggish.
SOUND RESERVE LEVELS
Reserve levels are healthy and consistent, exceeding 21% of spending since at
least fiscal 2007. Liquidity levels have likewise been solid throughout the
period. Fitch believes that if necessary the county could implement a variety of
expenditure reductions without hampering core service delivery. Furthermore,
management has demonstrated its willingness to increase revenues.
The county concluded fiscal 2011 with a minimal drawdown of $86 thousand, equal
to 0.1% of spending. Reserves (comprising committed, assigned, and unassigned
fund balance per GASB54) were healthy at 26.2% of spending. Adding funds
restricted by state statute, which are primarily to offset accounts receivable,
the available balance equals a noteworthy 31.2% of spending. Cash levels
continued to exceed total liabilities by four times.
Preliminary fiscal 2012 results point to the use of just $225 thousand of fund
balance, well below the $2.7 million appropriation. Property taxes comprise
slightly over one-half of revenues, and the county reports an uptick in
collections. Sales tax receipts are anticipated to rise about 7% from the prior
year; although they equal only about 10% of revenues, their increase indicates
recovering economic activity. The county has been able to start rehiring some of
the 29 employees it had previously laid off, representing 6% of the fiscal 2010
workforce.
The fiscal 2013 budget includes a $3 million fund balance appropriation. The
county anticipates generating an additional $800 thousand-$1 million given
preliminary estimates that a soon to be completed revaluation will increase the
tax base by 3%. Fitch notes positively that the county did not incorporate the
growth into its adopted budget. County management estimates that sales taxes
will increase 5% over fiscal 2012 receipts, a level that Fitch believes is
realistic. The budget does not contain an employee furlough, unlike that of the
past year, and includes a 3% employee cost of living increase. Management
anticipates that fund balance use will not exceed $500 thousand, which Fitch
believes is attainable given revenue patterns and a history of conservative fund
balance appropriation.
The recent negative operating margins hint at a mild structural imbalance,
somewhat attributable to subsidies of the water and sewer fund. The county
contends that the water and sewer fund is stabilizing. Fitch agrees with the
assessment, given that the fiscal 2011 subsidy of $235 thousand was
approximately $550 thousand below the subsidy of the prior year. Additionally,
the water and sewer fund has begun to repay a $6 million loan from the general
fund, at $440 thousand in fiscal 2012 and $400 thousand budgeted in fiscal 2013.
Fitch believes that the county is well-positioned to return to structural
balance given the enterprise fund's stronger financial position coupled with
fiscal 2014 and 2016 debt maturing. In addition, the state's Local Government
Commission monitors municipal finances throughout the state, providing what
Fitch views as financially prudent oversight.
REASONABLY STRONG DEBT POSITION
Overall debt levels are low at $1,423 per capita and 2.1% of market value. Rapid
amortization, at 64.4% of principal retired within 10 years, contributes to the
somewhat high debt service, equal to 13.7% of expenditures. There is no exposure
to variable rate debt.
Intermediate-term debt offerings appear limited to initial financing for a jail
financing at around $2 million. School capital needs have moderated, as the
county has already addressed the capacity pressures attributable to
above-average population growth prior to the recession. No new school
construction is anticipated in the next five years. Fitch views favorably the
county's pay-as-you-go capital financing, at $1.5 million in fiscal 2012 and
$1.4 million budgeted in fiscal 2013.
MODEST POST-EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS
The majority of county employees participate in the statewide Local Governmental
Employees' Retirement System (LGERS), a cost-sharing multiple-employer plan.
Although funding of LGERS has declined, it remains nearly fully funded at 95.4%
as of Dec. 31, 2010. The county's fiscal 2011 contribution equaled a low 1.7% of
spending.
The county administers a single-employer pension plan to provide supplemental
benefits to qualified law enforcement officers up to age 65. The fiscal 2011
annual pension cost was $72 thousand. The county funds the plan on a pay-as-you
go basis and has not contributed for the past two fiscal years, since there are
no individuals receiving benefits. Fitch notes that the unfunded actuarial
liability still represents less than 0.1% of market value.
The county's fiscal 2011 annual required contribution (ARC) for OPEB equaled
$1.5 million or 2.2% of spending. The county contribution does not fully meet
the ARC. The unfunded OPEB liability equals a modest 0.5% of market value. Fitch
believes that the post-employment obligations do not pressure the credit.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and the National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
