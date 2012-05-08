(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sally Holdings LLC (rated 'BB+' with a positive outlook) are not affected by Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.'s (its indirect parent) announcement that it plans to repurchase about $200 million of its commons stock directly from Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CDR). CDR plans to sell about 15 million shares of its 45.7 million shares as part of a secondary offering. The transaction would reduce CDR's ownership to about 16.4% from about 24.4%. Sally Beauty expects to fund the transaction with cash (about $65 million on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2012) and full availability under its $400 senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012. (New York Ratings Team)