Feb 27 AT&T Inc said on Monday that it would lower the price of its unlimited mobile data plan, as the price war among the four biggest U.S. wireless carriers gains steam.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sally Holdings LLC (rated 'BB+' with a positive outlook) are not affected by Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.'s (its indirect parent) announcement that it plans to repurchase about $200 million of its commons stock directly from Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CDR). CDR plans to sell about 15 million shares of its 45.7 million shares as part of a secondary offering. The transaction would reduce CDR's ownership to about 16.4% from about 24.4%. Sally Beauty expects to fund the transaction with cash (about $65 million on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2012) and full availability under its $400 senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012. (New York Ratings Team)
Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, even as global banks grapple with risks around Brexit.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.