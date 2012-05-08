(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - The Australian government's fiscal consolidation plans are positive, says Fitch Ratings. Aimed at balancing the FY2012-13 budget, they should bolster the country's fiscal position and reinforce its future flexibility. Balancing the Commonwealth budget is part of the federal government's medium-term fiscal consolidation plan, which is already factored into our 'AAA' rating. Meeting the aim of achieving a budget surplus in FY2012-13 could be challenging, particularly if the economic outlooks weakens further. If the government does not balance the budget, this would not automatically have ratings implications. Even if the economy unexpectedly slows, it is likely that any deficit in the coming financial year would be small. And over the medium term we would give credit for successfully implemented fiscal consolidation that helped reverse the government debt trajectory. An initial review of Tuesday's budget indicates that the government is relying on a mix of revenue enhancing measures (such as foregoing the company tax rate reduction) and spending cuts to achieve its objectives, relative to previous fiscal projections. We note that the Australian government's real GDP growth forecasts of 3.25% for FY2012-13 and 3% FY2013-14 are broadly inline with our own calendar year forecasts. An acceleration in the fiscal consolidation drive could give Australia more flexibility in the event of a future economic slowdown, although delivering budget surpluses over the coming years will depend on implementing a mix of tax and spending measures that build on its strong economic and fiscal starting points. Australia's low general government debt-to-GDP ratio (26.3% in FY2010-11 versus the 'AAA' median of 48.5% in 2011) is already a standout ratings strength, having given it a demonstrable capacity to absorb fiscal and economic shocks. Fitch upgraded Australia to 'AAA' from 'AA+' in November last year, citing the country's strong credit fundamentals. At the time, we noted that successful implementation of the government's medium-term fiscal consolidation plans would support the ratings. Large-scale problems in the banking sector arising from a stretched-looking housing market would place downward pressure on the rating, although this is not Fitch's base case. Contact: Art Woo Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9925 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Matthew Robinson, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: matthew.robinson@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Australia (New York Ratings Team)