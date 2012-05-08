(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - The Australian government's fiscal consolidation plans are positive,
says Fitch Ratings. Aimed at balancing the FY2012-13 budget, they should bolster
the country's fiscal position and reinforce its future flexibility.
Balancing the Commonwealth budget is part of the federal government's
medium-term fiscal consolidation plan, which is already factored into our 'AAA'
rating. Meeting the aim of achieving a budget surplus in FY2012-13 could be
challenging, particularly if the economic outlooks weakens further.
If the government does not balance the budget, this would not automatically have
ratings implications. Even if the economy unexpectedly slows, it is likely that
any deficit in the coming financial year would be small. And over the medium
term we would give credit for successfully implemented fiscal consolidation that
helped reverse the government debt trajectory.
An initial review of Tuesday's budget indicates that the government is relying
on a mix of revenue enhancing measures (such as foregoing the company tax rate
reduction) and spending cuts to achieve its objectives, relative to previous
fiscal projections. We note that the Australian government's real GDP growth
forecasts of 3.25% for FY2012-13 and 3% FY2013-14 are broadly inline with our
own calendar year forecasts.
An acceleration in the fiscal consolidation drive could give Australia more
flexibility in the event of a future economic slowdown, although delivering
budget surpluses over the coming years will depend on implementing a mix of tax
and spending measures that build on its strong economic and fiscal starting
points. Australia's low general government debt-to-GDP ratio (26.3% in FY2010-11
versus the 'AAA' median of 48.5% in 2011) is already a standout ratings
strength, having given it a demonstrable capacity to absorb fiscal and economic
shocks.
Fitch upgraded Australia to 'AAA' from 'AA+' in November last year, citing the
country's strong credit fundamentals. At the time, we noted that successful
implementation of the government's medium-term fiscal consolidation plans would
support the ratings. Large-scale problems in the banking sector arising from a
stretched-looking housing market would place downward pressure on the rating,
although this is not Fitch's base case.
