Overview
-- We have lowered our long-term issuer credit ratings on the Autonomous
Community of the Basque Country and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia, its
economic core, to 'A' on May 4, 2012.
-- Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize
our long-term rating on Bizkaia's transport agency Consorcio de Transportes de
Bizkaia (CTB) with those on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, its government
owners.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CTB to
'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'.
-- The negative outlook mirrors the outlooks on Bizkaia and the Basque
Country, which, in turn, reflect the possibility of a further downgrade if we
lower our ratings on Spain.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' on Consorcio de
Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of Bizkaia, the
economic core of the Basque Country. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects a similar action taken on the Autonomous Community of
The Basque Country (A/Negative/--) and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia
(A/Negative/A-1) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque
Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'A' After Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Negative,"
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We consider CTB, as the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of
Bilbao, to be a government-related entity (GRE). We consequently rate CTB in
accordance with our criteria for GREs (see "Rating Government-Related
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). On this
basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with that on the lower-rated of
CTB's two main government owners, Bizkaia and the Basque Country. At present,
we rate both Bizkaia and the Basque Country 'A'. The long-term rating on CTB
is therefore equalized with the long-term ratings on both entities. Our
short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that on Bizkaia.
This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our
GRE criteria define this term, that Bizkaia and the Basque Country would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the
event of financial distress.
In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view
of CTB's "critical" role and "integral" link with its government owners.
We consider that CTB is among the most important GREs for the Basque Country
in general, and for the province of Bizkaia in particular. CTB plays a central
role in providing a key service to the population of Greater Bilbao (the
Basque Country's main economic center). Public transportation is one of the
core responsibilities of Bizkaia's government. Also, CTB's ownership of the
subway assets and the subsidized, nonprofit-making nature of its activity make
it highly unlikely in our opinion that a private entity could undertake its
responsibilities.
We assess the links between CTB and the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque
Country as "integral." CTB is a public entity, created by law in 1975. Its
mandate is to build and operate Bilbao's subway system--operations are handled
through CTB's 100%-owned subsidiary, Metro de Bilbao--own the system's assets,
and coordinate all means of public transport in Greater Bilbao. As a public
entity, CTB is not allowed to go bankrupt. We believe that Bizkaia and the
Basque Country would ultimately take responsibility for CTB's obligations,
which leads us to consolidate the entity's debt with that of its two
government owners.
Bizkaia and the Basque Country tightly monitor CTB. Furthermore, the two
governments have always provided ongoing support to CTB through regular
subsidies, which are assumed by each government on an equal basis and are
calculated to ensure CTB's financial sustainability. We therefore view CTB as
a joint extension of the Bizkaia and Basque governments. We believe CTB's
links with Bizkaia and the Basque Country are equally strong. We assume that,
if CTB were to need extraordinary support, the two governments would step in
on an equal basis. Therefore, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with
that on the lower-rated of the two governments. To date, however, both
governments have the same long-term rating.
Liquidity
We expect regular cash inflows will continue to ensure CTB's liquidity: CTB
cashes in its fare revenues daily, and its government owners transfer funds to
it twice or three times a year. Disbursements can vary, but their timing is
known well in advance, which should prevent any cash shortfall.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CTB reflects that on Bizkaia and the Basque Country.
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the Basque Country and
Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. They reflect the possibility that we could lower
our ratings on these special-status local and regional governments (LRGs)
should we further lower our ratings on Spain.
We see no upside rating potential at this time.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+
