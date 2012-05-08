(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We have lowered our long-term issuer credit ratings on the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia, its economic core, to 'A' on May 4, 2012.

-- Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize our long-term rating on Bizkaia's transport agency Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB) with those on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, its government owners.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CTB to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'.

-- The negative outlook mirrors the outlooks on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, which, in turn, reflect the possibility of a further downgrade if we lower our ratings on Spain. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' on Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of Bizkaia, the economic core of the Basque Country. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects a similar action taken on the Autonomous Community of The Basque Country (A/Negative/--) and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia (A/Negative/A-1) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'A' After Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider CTB, as the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of Bilbao, to be a government-related entity (GRE). We consequently rate CTB in accordance with our criteria for GREs (see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). On this basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with that on the lower-rated of CTB's two main government owners, Bizkaia and the Basque Country. At present, we rate both Bizkaia and the Basque Country 'A'. The long-term rating on CTB is therefore equalized with the long-term ratings on both entities. Our short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that on Bizkaia. This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our GRE criteria define this term, that Bizkaia and the Basque Country would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view of CTB's "critical" role and "integral" link with its government owners. We consider that CTB is among the most important GREs for the Basque Country in general, and for the province of Bizkaia in particular. CTB plays a central role in providing a key service to the population of Greater Bilbao (the Basque Country's main economic center). Public transportation is one of the core responsibilities of Bizkaia's government. Also, CTB's ownership of the subway assets and the subsidized, nonprofit-making nature of its activity make it highly unlikely in our opinion that a private entity could undertake its responsibilities. We assess the links between CTB and the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque Country as "integral." CTB is a public entity, created by law in 1975. Its mandate is to build and operate Bilbao's subway system--operations are handled through CTB's 100%-owned subsidiary, Metro de Bilbao--own the system's assets, and coordinate all means of public transport in Greater Bilbao. As a public entity, CTB is not allowed to go bankrupt. We believe that Bizkaia and the Basque Country would ultimately take responsibility for CTB's obligations, which leads us to consolidate the entity's debt with that of its two government owners. Bizkaia and the Basque Country tightly monitor CTB. Furthermore, the two governments have always provided ongoing support to CTB through regular subsidies, which are assumed by each government on an equal basis and are calculated to ensure CTB's financial sustainability. We therefore view CTB as a joint extension of the Bizkaia and Basque governments. We believe CTB's links with Bizkaia and the Basque Country are equally strong. We assume that, if CTB were to need extraordinary support, the two governments would step in on an equal basis. Therefore, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with that on the lower-rated of the two governments. To date, however, both governments have the same long-term rating. Liquidity We expect regular cash inflows will continue to ensure CTB's liquidity: CTB cashes in its fare revenues daily, and its government owners transfer funds to it twice or three times a year. Disbursements can vary, but their timing is known well in advance, which should prevent any cash shortfall. Outlook The negative outlook on CTB reflects that on Bizkaia and the Basque Country. The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the Basque Country and Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. They reflect the possibility that we could lower our ratings on these special-status local and regional governments (LRGs) should we further lower our ratings on Spain. We see no upside rating potential at this time. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Downgraded

To From Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+