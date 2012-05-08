(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) and removed them from CreditWatch negative on May 4, 2012.

-- We equalize the ratings on Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF) with those on Valencia because we consider the agency to be a government-related entity that plays a "critical" role as the region's financial agency, benefiting from Valencia's financial guarantee.

-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on IVF at 'BB/B' and assigning a negative outlook.

-- The negative outlook on IVF mirrors that on Valencia, which in turn reflects our view that Valencia's financial performance may be worse than we currently expect, and that financial support mechanisms set up by the central government may not be sufficiently operational. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on financial agency Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas, based in Spain's Autonomous Community of Valencia. We also affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on IVF's debt. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had originally placed them on Feb. 28, 2012. At the same time, we assigned a '4' recovery rating to all of IVF's debt, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The affirmation mirrors the rating action on the Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia; BB/Negative/B) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Seven Spanish Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 'BB'; Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The ratings on IVF reflect our view of the strength of the explicit statutory guarantee of Valencia, which considers IVF's liabilities as its own debt. In addition, we see IVF as a government-related entity (GRE). We believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Valencia would provide timely and sufficient support to IVF if needed, according to our GRE criteria. We base our view on our assessment of IVF's:

-- "Critical" role for the region. IVF carries out some key functions that a private entity could not undertake, such as management of regional debt and public credit policy. Consequently, we think that the markets would perceive a default of IVF as tantamount to a default of the region, particularly considering Valencia's financial guarantee covering IVF's debt. We believe IVF's importance to Valencia is also reflected in the regional government's strong involvement in IVF's management and stable financial support; and

-- "Integral" link with Valencia, considering that it exerts total control over IVF's strategy and day-to-day operations, and carries out extremely tight financial oversight. Based on IVF's "critical" role for and "integral" link with Valencia, as our GRE criteria define these terms, we equalize the ratings on IVF with those on Valencia. In addition, we consider that IVF has a weak financial profile, given our view of its high delinquency rates on the loans it provides, and its poor capitalization. Recovery analysis The issue rating on IVF's debt is 'BB'. The recovery rating on the debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. (For further information on the criteria used to assign the recovery rating, please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt," published Feb. 3, 2009.) Outlook The negative outlook on IVF mirrors that on Valencia. If we downgraded Valencia, we would downgrade IVF, all other things being equal. The negative outlook on the long-term ratings on Valencia reflects our view of the risk that this autonomous community might deviate from budgetary targets set by the central government, resulting in worse budgetary performance and higher debt accumulation in coming years. This could stem from a weaker economic performance, which may depress tax revenues; or from looser controls on operating and capital expenditures. The negative outlook also factors in the risk that liquidity and funding support mechanisms that the central government set up recently might not function as smoothly as expected. We could revise the outlook on Valencia to stable if: We perceived that its budgetary performance and debt burden were in line with our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, and assuming a gradual reduction in the deficit after capital expenditures; We considered that the regions' management quality and liquidity positions were not likely to deteriorate; Liquidity evolved as we currently expect, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the central government; and

-- We revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to stable. Related Criteria And Research

To From Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B Senior Unsecured* BB BB/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 4 *Guaranteed by the Autonomous Community of Valencia. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)