(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- BRSR Diversified Payment Rights Co.'s note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from Banrisul's international financial operations with the majority representing payments to its clients for goods exported from Brazil. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to the use of the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems.

-- We assigned our preliminary 'BBB+' rating to the series 2012-1.

-- The preliminary rating reflects our view of Banrisul's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'BBB+' rating to BRSR Diversified Payment Rights Co.'s $150.0 million fixed-rate notes series 2012-1. The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from Banrisul's international financial operations with the majority representing payments to its clients for goods exported from Brazil. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to the use of the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems. The preliminary rating reflects our view of:

-- Banrisul's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized;

-- The transaction's supportive structural features; and

-- Our view of sovereign interference risk. The supportive structural features include the credit enhancement through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: BRSR Diversified Payment Rights Co. - Series 2012-1 Notes, published May 8, 2012.

-- Research Update: Banrisul Assigned 'BBB-' Counterparty Credit Ratings, Outlook Stable, published March 5, 2012.

-- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 14, 2011.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.

-- Scenario Analysis: Emerging Market Financial Future Flow Securitizations Should Weather Upsets, Both at Home and Abroad, published Aug. 5, 2008. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)