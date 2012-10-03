Overview
-- Montreal-based cash logistics and physical security service provider
Garda World Security Corp. is entering into a US$100 million revolving
credit facility and a US$250 million term loan to refinance its existing credit
facilities as part of its C$1.1 billion management buyout, backed by funds
from London-based private equity investor Apax Partners LLP.
-- As a result, we are removing the company from CreditWatch, where it
had been placed with negative implications Sept. 7, 2012, and affirming all
our ratings on Garda including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating.
-- We base these rating actions on our view that the modest weakening of
Garda's debt-to-EBITDA ratio following this transaction is acceptable to us at
the rating level.
-- We are also assigning our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery
rating to the company's proposed US$350 million credit facility, consisting of
a US$250 million term loan and a US$100 million revolving credit facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects what we consider favorable operating
momentum and good visibility for Garda's cash flow for the next couple of
years, which should allow the company to maintain its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
ratio in the 5x area.
Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed all of its ratings
on Montreal-based cash logistics and physical security services provider Garda
World Security Corp. from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with
negative implications Sept. 7, 2012. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its ratings on Garda, including its 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery
rating to the company's proposed US$350 million senior secured credit
facility, consisting of a US$250 million term loan and a US$100 million
revolving credit facility. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectations
for very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of default.
The ratings on the company's US$250 million and C$175 million senior unsecured
notes due 2019 outstanding are also affirmed and the recovery ratings are
unchanged. We understand that the company is seeking a change-of-control
waiver from bondholders, failing which, the company has made arrangements with
its bankers to repurchase these obligations.
The company expects to fund the C$1.1 billion buyout with C$280 million of a
new equity contribution from London-based private equity investor Apax
Partners LLP (not rated), C$99 million of roll-over equity from Garda's
management, US$350 million of new credit facilities, and roll-over of C$437
million senior notes outstanding. Following this transaction, Apax will have a
74% interest in Garda; Garda management will hold the remaining 26% equity
interest in the company.
The affirmation reflects our view that the modest increase in Garda's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio (to 5.4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012) following
this transaction is acceptable to us given our view that the company has a
"satisfactory" business risk profile. This view is supported by good cash flow
visibility with moderate volatility, which should allow the company to
accommodate (and service) slightly higher amounts of debt in the near term. We
expect the company to deleverage modestly following this transaction, from
EBITDA growth and modest debt reduction. We also expect the company's
liquidity position to be enhanced as the currently tight financial covenants
are reset and credit facility maturities are extended.
The ratings will be subject to final review of loan and sponsor equity
documentation. We expect the existing bank facilities to be refinanced
completely with proceeds from the new credit facility. We will withdraw the
ratings on the existing credit facilities once the proposed transaction is
funded and closes, which we expect to occur by the end of October 2012.
Rationale
The ratings on Garda reflect what Standard & Poor's considers a high
debt-to-EBITDA ratio and weak cash flow protection measures. The weaknesses
are mitigated in part by the company's solid market position in its core
businesses and high barrier to entry to the cash logistics segment.
In our opinion, Garda's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile is the
result of its "aggressive" financial policy and rapid expansion strategy that
has included large transformational acquisitions. Following the aforementioned
buyout, we expect adjusted debt leverage to remain weak in the mid-5x area in
the next couple of years with deleveraging primarily driven by EBITDA growth
as the company will likely remain opportunistic on acquisitions and
investments to drive organic growth. Cash flow protection levels, as measured
by Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations to debt, are expected to
weaken to below 10% following the transaction, but should modestly improve to
13% in the next couple of years. We see these credit ratios to be consistent
with a highly leveraged financial risk profile assessment.
Garda provides cash logistics (about 70% of annual EBITDA generation),
physical security services, and global risk consulting. It has grown rapidly
in the past decade from a combination of transformational acquisitions and
organic growth. Garda is now the second-largest player in the North American
cash logistic market, with about a 17% market share, as well as the largest
provider of physical security in Canada, with about a 10% share of the market.
With annual revenues of about C$1.2 billion, Garda is a smaller and more
regional player than global peers such as The Brink's Co. (BBB/Negative/--)
and G4S PLC (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2); however, the company achieves a comparable
profitability margin given its high market share in the regions in which it
operates.
Standard & Poor's considers the company's business risk profile satisfactory
because, although the company operates in highly competitive and fragmented
markets, it has a strong market position in each segment. Cash handling
services are normally much more capital-intensive than manned guarding
services because they require cash centers, transport networks, and extensive
technology solutions. The capital investments and higher regulatory
requirements create meaningful barriers to entry. Consequently, the cash
handling market is less fragmented than the wider security service industry
and supports higher profit margins. The security service industry, on the
other hand, is highly fragmented in general and has relatively low barriers to
entry; this is reflected in competitive markets and pricing pressures. The
prospect of reputational damage because of contract failure is a key risk for
security service providers. Nevertheless, we expect Garda to maintain high
customer renewal rates (about 90%), which are in line with industry standards,
given the company's solid track record to date as a premium service provider.
Garda has experienced high revenue growth in the past decade, supported in
part by its relatively successful strategy of buying low-margin businesses and
turning them into growing and more profitable businesses. However, the
acquisition of U.S.-based ATI Systems International Inc. in 2007 led to
significantly higher financial leverage and goodwill impairment. While we
expect Garda to continue to participate in the consolidation of the markets
through small tuck-in acquisitions, the company continues to pursue organic
growth by investing in new markets both in the cash logistics and security
solution segments. Although slower economic growth in North America could
affect Garda's growth prospects in the near term, we believe the company has
significant opportunity to expand its cash logistic operations in the large
U.S. market with both existing and new customers. We also see good momentum in
the company's Middle East physical security business. As a result, we expect
overall revenue to increase at the mid-single-digit rate annually for the next
few years. Given that some of the growth will result from expansion in new
areas, which will require upfront investment, EBITDA margins should remain
relatively stable at the low double-digit level. We note that the company has
established a good track record of protecting its profit margin in part owing
to its flexible cost base and the high density of its operations.
Liquidity
We consider Garda's pro forma liquidity as adequate, as per our liquidity
criteria. We expect sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by more than 1.2x
in the next 12 months and sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA falls by 15%.
Sources of cash comprise about C$50 million of pro forma availability on the
company's new C$100 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and our
expectation for funds from operations of more than C$80 million in the next 12
months.
Uses of cash in the next 12 months include capital expenditures estimated at
about C$30 million, modest debt amortization of C$2.4 million relating to the
new C$240 million term loan due 2019, modest funds for tuck-in acquisitions,
and moderate working-capital requirements.
Revised financial covenants under the new bank facilities should provide at
least 35% initial headroom, thereby alleviating previous concerns with regard
to tight covenants. We expect financial covenants to step-down over time.
Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates Garda's US$350 million proposed senior secured
facilities 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the
company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very
high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default.
We also rate the company's US$250 million and C$175 million senior unsecured
notes 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on Garda), with a '5'
recovery rating, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in
the event of default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects what we view as Garda's good operating momentum
from new business wins and integration of tuck-in acquisitions, which offer
good revenue visibility for its existing operations. We expect the company to
generate mid-single-digit annual revenue growth and sustain overall margins in
the next couple of years, which should allow it to generate more than C$40
million of free cash flow annually. Under these parameters, and even assuming
the company remains opportunistic on acquisitions, we believe Garda can
sustain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the 5x area--a level which we feel
is appropriate for the ratings.
The company's proposed ownership by a private equity investor constrains the
ratings as per our criteria. However, an upgrade might be possible if
ownership changes and financial policy were to lead to a leverage ratio of
below 4x on a sustained basis.
We could consider a downgrade should adjusted debt to EBITDA weaken to the 6x
area, likely owing to large debt-financed acquisitions or the loss of
significant customer contracts, particularly in the cash logistics operations,
from operational missteps.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity,
April 4, 2006
Ratings List
Garda World Security Corp.
Ratings Removed From CreditWatch And Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Senior secured notes BB BB/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured debt B B/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 5 5
Ratings Assigned
Proposed US$250 mil sr secured term loan BB
Recovery rating 1
Proposed US$100 mil sr secured revolving cr facility BB
Recovery rating 1