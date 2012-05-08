(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We have affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) and removed them from CreditWatch negative on May 4, 2012.

-- We equalize the ratings on senior secured debt issued by Valencia's universities with those on the region, because we consider it has the same level of guarantee as debt directly issued by Valencia, and owing to our view of the universities' "integral" link and "critical" role in Valencia's public sector.

-- We are therefore affirming the issue ratings on the senior secured debt issued by Valencia's universities at 'BB', and removing them from CreditWatch negative. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issue ratings on the senior secured debt issued by Valencia's universities at 'BB'. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Feb. 28, 2012. The universities are Universidad de Valencia, Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, Universidad de Alicante, and Universidad de Castellon. At the same time, we assigned a '4' recovery rating to the universities' senior secured debt, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The rating action mirrors our action on the Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia; BB/Negative/B) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Seven Spanish Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 'BB'; Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We see Valencia's universities as government-related entities (GREs). We consider that they have an "integral" link to Valencia's government, and play a "critical" role within Valencia's public sector. Consequently, we view the likelihood of support from the government of Valencia to these entities as "almost certain," according to our criteria for rating GREs. We therefore consider that debt issued by these universities has the same level of guarantee as that issued directly by the government of Valencia. As a result, we equalize our issue ratings on the senior secured debt of the Valencian universities with the rating on Valencia. This is further supported by our understanding of the universities' debt issuance documentation, under which Valencia commits to ensuring timely payment of interest and principal of the debt issues. This support is stipulated in the bilateral agreement ("convenio de colaboracion") between each university and Valencia, the term of which extends until the maturity date of all of the debt issues. Government support is also reflected in the payment mechanism, according to which payments under the bonds are to be made directly by Valencia's treasury. According to the bilateral agreement, Valencia's annual budget must include specific budgetary appropriations to cover these financial commitments. Valencia's initial budget for 2011 did not contain sufficient appropriations to service the bonds. Nevertheless, Valencia's officials expressed, in our view, an unequivocal commitment to modifying the budget in a timely manner, to include sufficient credit. Debt service on the bonds was due on Dec. 15, 2011. On Dec. 2, we received confirmation that the budget had indeed been modified to include sufficient credit. On Dec. 16, Valencia confirmed that the debt payment had been made in time and in full. The 2012 budget again does not contain sufficient appropriations to service the bonds, but we have received assurances from Valencia that it will take the same approach to ensure full and timely payment again in 2012. Based on this evidence, we consider that the equalization approach is still valid. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on Valencia's universities' senior secured debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. (For further information on the criteria used to assign the recovery rating, please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt," published Feb. 3, 2009.) Related Criteria And Research

To From Universidad de Valencia Universidad Politecnica de Valencia Universidad de Alicante Universidad de Castellon Senior Secured BB BB/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)