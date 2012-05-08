(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Overview
-- U.S. luxury department store retailer Barneys completed an arrangement
where it has swapped a substantial amount of its existing debt for equity.
-- We are lowering our rating to 'SD' from 'CC'.
-- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the
company's second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'SD' from 'CC'.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's
second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'. Concurrently, we maintained our '5'
recovery rating on the debt, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of default.
Rationale
The 'SD' rating reflects our view that the executed debt for equity swap is
tantamount to a default, given the previously distressed financial condition
of the company and since the investors received less than the original promise
of the original security.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Barneys New York Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/--
Senior Secured D C
Recovery Rating 5 5
