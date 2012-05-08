(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Public Service Electric and Gas Company's (PSE&G) $450 million issuance of medium-term notes (MTNs). The 30-year secured MTNs, series H, rank pari passu to PSE&G's other secured debt and will mature on May 1, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The issuance is expected to close May 11, 2012. Key Rating Factors: --A constructive regulatory environment in New Jersey; --Robust financial metrics; --An increased capital expenditure budget. Constructive Regulatory Environment: PSE&G's ratings largely reflect the balanced regulatory oversight of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). The BPU authorizes PSE&G to use several regulatory mechanisms to recover costs in a timely manner. A natural gas weather normalization clause adds further predictability to cash flows. The authorized return on equity (ROE) of 10.3% for both the electric and natural gas utility operations approximates the nationwide average for the sector. Strong Financial Metrics: The ratings on PSE&G are bolstered by strong financial metrics, aided by management's relatively conservative use of debt. Multi-year BPU-approved infrastructure projects and FERC-approved transmission projects should provide significant growth to EBITDA in 2012 and through 2014. During this forecast period, Fitch expects PSE&G's funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio to average more than 25% and its EBITDA to interest coverage ratio to average more than 6.0x. Growth Capital Spending Program: PSE&G is engaged in a multi-year growth capex program that will involve an increased level of debt financing activity. However, the magnitude of the capex isn't overly large relative to that of FFO, and the spending is primarily on BPU-authorized infrastructure projects and FERC-regulated transmission projects. PSE&G should be able to recover its costs in a timely manner, and it receives attractive returns from the FERC on its transmission investments. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch considers PSE&G's liquidity position to be adequate, supported primarily by a commercial paper program to meet short-term funding needs. The utility's $600 million, five-year unsecured revolving credit facility matures on April 15, 2016 and has sufficient availability, with $571 million of available capacity as of March 31, 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)