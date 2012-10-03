Overview
-- MetroPCS has signed a definitive agreement to combine with T-Mobile
USA, a subsidiary of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom AG (BBB+/Stable/A-2).
-- We are placing our ratings on MetroPCS, including our 'B+' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We believe the combined company's credit profile could benefit from
larger scale, including greater operating efficiency, better equipment
pricing, and more spectrum to accommodate the upgrade of the combined network
to LTE.
-- However, we still expect the combined company to be competitively
disadvantaged relative to the larger national players Verizon and AT&T
Mobility.
Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
MetroPCS Communications Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications
following the company's announced definitive agreement to combine with
T-Mobile USA, a subsidiary of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom AG (DT;
BBB+/Stable/A-2). The CreditWatch placement affects its 'B+' corporate credit
rating, the 'BB' issue-level rating on the senior credit facilities and the
'B' issue-level rating on unsecured notes, both at subsidiary MetroPCS
Wireless Inc.
Rationale
We believe the combination of MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA could result in an
improved business risk assessment as a result of larger scale, including
greater operating efficiency, better equipment pricing, and more spectrum to
accommodate the upgrade of the combined network to LTE. We currently view
MetroPCS' business risk as "weak," based on the potential for pricing
volatility and high churn in the prepaid segment in which it operates.
Importantly, however, we also believe the combined entity would remain
competitively disadvantaged relative to the larger national players Verizon
Wireless and AT&T Mobility, both of which have a larger postpaid base, higher
average revenue per user due in part to their growing iphone base, and much
larger scale. We also believe there are significant integration risks,
particularly given that the two companies run their wireless networks on
different technology platforms. MetroPCS uses the CDMA standard for voice
services and LTE for fourth-generation data services, while T-Mobile relies on
GSM for voice and HSPA+ for data. Ultimately, though, both companies expect to
converge toward the LTE standard.
Initially, we estimate that leverage for the combined company would be in the
low-4x area, based on the companies' EBITDA expectations for 2012, adjusted
for estimated operating leases, and including 100% of the DT rollover debt.
This financial metric would be consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk
profile, our current assessment on MetroPCS on a stand-alone basis.
Another potential factor in our analysis would be the degree of support we
would attribute to majority owner DT. Initially, we would not expect to
equalize the ratings of a combined MetroPCS and T-Mobile with those of DT in
the absence of a debt guarantee; however, it is possible that we might impute
some degree of support in the ratings, which would lead to a higher rating
than the combined U.S. entity would have on a stand-alone basis.
Under terms of the proposed deal, MetroPCS will declare a one-for-two reverse
stock split, make a $1.5 billion cash payment to its shareholders and acquire
all of T-Mobile's stock from parent DT by issuing to DT 74% of MetroPCS'
common stock. DT's $15 billion of intercompany debt will also be rolled over
into new unsecured notes at the combined company. In addition, the combined
company will have $2.5 billion of MetroPCS bank debt, subject to waiver or
refinancing, and $2 billion of unsecured notes, as well as $1 billion of new
third-party debt.
CreditWatch
We will evaluate the business and financial plans of the combined company, and
the degree of support and strategic importance anticipated from majority owner
DT to resolve the CreditWatch. The CreditWatch would likely remain in place
until the transaction is completed, although we would expect to update our
analysis with potential rating outcomes well in advance of the deal's closing
and any new debt issuance. We will also reassess the recovery prospects for
the existing debt at MetroPCS under the pro forma capital structure, including
the additional value ascribable to the overall enterprise with the addition of
the T-Mobile business.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
MetroPCS Communications Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--
MetroPCS Wireless Inc.
Senior Secured BB/Watch Pos BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B/Watch Pos B
Recovery Rating 5 5
column.