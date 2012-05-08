(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are reducing our cash flow and liquidity expectations for U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company NFR due to our recently lowered natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014.

-- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on NFR. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects our reduced expectations for cash flow and liquidity, and the potential that NFR may face pressure to increase oil and natural gas liquids production in response to low natural gas prices. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Houston-based NFR Energy LLC to negative from stable and affirmed all of its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the company. Rationale The ratings on NFR Energy LLC reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate NFR's operations in the volatile oil and natural gas industry, its small size and scope of operations, concentrated operations in natural gas, expected near-term negative free cash flow generation, and geographic concentration of its asset base. The company is owned by Nabors Industries Ltd. and First Reserve Corp. NFR is a relatively small independent oil and gas exploration and production company with approximately 1.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas of estimated proved reserves (about 43% were proved developed as of Dec. 31, 2011). About 97% of the company's proved reserves are in the East Texas region, which includes the Haynesville Shale and Cotton Valley formations. In the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that the company will focus its efforts on developing liquids production. Average daily production was about 121 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) in 2011. NFR is highly concentrated in natural gas, which faces unfavorable supply and demand dynamics in North America. Natural gas represented about 86% of the company's total proved reserves at year end 2011. To help mitigate revenue volatility, NFR has meaningful gas price hedges in place in 2012 and 2013. We expect that the company will continue to maintain an active hedging policy to help offset the impact of natural gas price volatility while it seeks to expand its liquids production. The company's operating costs have improved since its inception in 2006 and compare somewhat favorably with similarly-rated peers, although a shift to liquids could potentially pressure its costs. Based on our 2012 pricing assumptions for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil of $85 per barrel and $2.00 per mBtu of U.S. Henry Hub natural gas and daily production of approximately 150 mmcfe and incorporating NFR's existing hedge position and capital budget of $150 million, we expect total debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense (EBITDAX) to remain near the current 4.1x in 2012. Our debt calculation includes nearly $60 million of adjustments incorporating operating leases, asset retirement obligations (AROs), and accrued interest that is not included in reported debt. Liquidity NFR's liquidity is adequate to fund its near-term capital spending requirements. Expected sources of liquidity cover forecast uses by more than 2x over the next 12 months. However, we believe the company could meaningfully ramp up its capital spending focus to increase liquid production. As of April 25, 2012, the company had $160 million of borrowing availability under a $750 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016 (pro forma for its recently lowered $600 million borrowing base). The borrowing base will be reset semiannually based on proved natural gas and oil reserves. We expect the company to utilize revolver borrowings in the near term to fund its capital projects. The bank facility also contains financial covenants consisting of a current ratio covenant of 1x, and EBITDA coverage of interest ratio at or greater than 2.5x. We expect that the company will maintain an adequate covenant cushion in the near term. We believe debt maturities are manageable as there are no significant debt maturities until NFR's bank loan mature. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on NFR Energy LLC published on RatingsDirect on Aug. 5, 2011. Outlook The outlook is negative. We believe NFR's financial leverage will remain in the mid-4x range in 2012, which is acceptable for the rating category. While the company has adequate hedge positions in the near term, continued weak natural gas prices could pressure the company to diversify its operations to increase liquids production, likely resulting in outspending internally generated cash. We would consider a downgrade if NFR faces constrained liquidity, or if total debt to EBITDA exceeds 5.5x. We may revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to diversify while maintaining adequate liquidity. Related Criteria And Research

To From NFR Energy LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed NFR Energy LLC NFR Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5