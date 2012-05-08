(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re), the principal reinsurance
operating subsidiary of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (Validus). Fitch has also
affirmed Validus' 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB' senior unsecured
notes rating, and 'BB+' rating for Validus' junior subordinated debt instruments
(see full rating list below). The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
The ratings action follows Fitch's normal periodic review of Validus' financial
profile and recent performance. The affirmation reflects Validus' continued
solid operating results relative to peers that focus on catastrophe reinsurance
and other short tail specialty lines.
Most recently, Validus' performance for the first quarter of 2012 included
record net earnings of $124 million and a solid combined ratio of 85%, despite
$98 million (22 combined ratio points) of pre-tax notable losses, largely in
connection with the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship.
Fitch also notes favorably that Validus was able to produce a modest
underwriting profit and a $21 million net profit in 2011, when many of its
comparably rated peers generated significant underwriting losses and sizable
negative net income. This favorable trend provides Fitch with increased
confidence in the company's underwriting and risk management processes.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include Validus' ability to
demonstrate continued solid performance, including underwriting results and
overall profitability that outperform comparably rated peers over the next 12 to
18 months.
This assumes that the company also maintains solid capitalization with net
written premium-to-equity and asset leverage ratios at or near recent levels of
0.5 times (x) and 2.3x, respectively, while loss reserve development remains
neutral to favorable.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a Negative Rating Outlook or a ratings
downgrade include a significant deterioration in the company's underwriting
performance relative to peers. Likewise, a weakening of Validus' capitalization
metrics or a material increase in underwriting leverage (measured by traditional
premiums written to equity ratios) to levels in excess of 1.0x or asset leverage
to levels in excess of 3.0x could result in an Outlook revision or ratings
downgrade.
In addition, a material increase in Validus' debt-to-capital ratio to levels in
excess of 25% or decrease in run rate interest coverage ratios to the low single
digits for a period of consecutive years could cause Fitch to downgrade the
company's debt ratings.
Validus' ratings continue to reflect the company's record of strong underwriting
profitability in periods that are not impacted by large catastrophe events.
Validus' ratings also contemplate the company's solid capitalization, and
high-quality and liquid investment portfolio that supports the company's loss
reserves.
These favorable characteristics are partially offset by Validus' significant
exposure to earnings and capital volatility derived from its property
catastrophe reinsurance products, most recently evidenced by the company's
roughly $191 million of combined losses from the Japanese and New Zealand
earthquake events in 2011. Validus' ratings also reflect its comparatively short
operating history and rapid growth, as well as the current competitive market
conditions and low interest rate environment.
Fitch believes that Validus' capitalization provides adequate protection for the
underwriting and investment risks the company faces. Fitch views Validus'
capitalization as characterized by reasonable operating leverage ratios,
annualized net premiums-to-equity of 0.5x for 2011, and a moderate
debt-to-capital ratio (including hybrid securities) which was roughly 13% at
March 31, 2012.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive;
--8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at 'BBB';
--9.07% junior subordinated deferrable debentures due June 2036 at 'BB+';
--8.48% junior subordinated deferrable debentures due June 2037 at 'BB+'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Positive.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and
have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
