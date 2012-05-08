(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's
(BNTB) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation of BNTB's IDR
reflects BNTB's Support Rating Floor of 'A-' due to its systemic importance, and
demonstrated support from the Bermudian government given its guarantee on the
principal and interest payments of BNTB's outstanding preferred stock. A
complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The affirmation of BNTB's VR reflects its liquid balance sheet, strong capital
levels, diversified revenue stream and return to profitability, offset by
significant product concentration in residential lending and geographic
concentration in Bermuda. Further, given BNTB's market position, the company has
some large exposures in its commercial loan portfolio. Macro indicators reflect
that Bermuda's economy has been contracting, unemployment levels remain high and
the housing market has experienced price depreciation with an expected decline
for 2012.
Although the company is facing some asset quality pressures, Fitch believes that
the level of net losses from its loan portfolios should remain manageable. Fitch
notes that BNTB's non-performing assets (NPAs) remain high at 3.46% for year-end
2011 compared to the company's normalized levels of NPAs, which is typically
below 1%. Nonetheless, the elevated level of non-performers has not translated
into heavy losses as net charge-offs (NCOs; as calculated by Fitch) remain
relatively low at 47 basis points (bps) for year-end 2011.
Fitch believes BNTB has returned to a sustainable level of profitability after
being recapitalized in 2010 following significant losses in its investment
securities portfolio. More recently, management has divested non-core business
lines and subsidiaries, while shifting its focus on expansion in the UK and
Guernsey to clients with ties to Bermuda. The company has also invested in its
information technology infrastructure which should provide operating
efficiencies and cost savings in future periods. Although execution of its
strategies is ongoing, Fitch positively views these changes, which should result
in BNTB reducing concentration risks, enhancements to interest and fee-based
revenue streams from other jurisdictions, and cost-saves.
Although Fitch's view includes a strong probability of support in determining
BNTB's IDRs, these ratings could be adversely affected if the willingness and/or
capacity of the Bermudian government to support BNTB in the event of need were
to change.
Fitch would consider an upgrade of the VR if BNTB improves and maintains its
return on assets (ROA) at roughly 75 bps in the medium term, exits or redeems
its government guaranteed preferred stock program while maintaining strong
capital levels. Conversely, a downgrade of the VR could occur in the event of
significant deterioration of financial performance, a rise in NCOs due to asset
quality pressures, and an increase to the risk level of the balance sheet mix.
BNTB is the leading local bank in Bermuda with total assets of just under $9
billion. BNTB's core strategy is to provide community banking services in
Bermuda, Barbados and Cayman as well as wealth management services including
asset management, private banking and trust services. Assets under management
totaled $5.6 billion, while Trust Assets under Administration were $40.7 billion
and Custody & Other Assets under administration were $31 billion.
Fitch affirms the following ratings as indicated:
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+'
--Preferred stock at 'AA+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2010);
--'Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalisation' (Jan. 19,
2012);
--'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011).
(New York Ratings Team)