May 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade
composite spread narrowed by 4 basis points (bps) to 206 bps and the
speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 bp to 635 bps. By rating, the
'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads narrowed by 4 bps each to 141 bps, 176 bps, and
250 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 455 bps, the 'B'
spread narrowed by 2 bps to 681 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 3 bps to
1,022 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications
contracted by 3 bps each to 295 bps, 296 bps, and 323 bps, respectively. Banks
tightened by 2 bps to 315 bps and utilities contracted by 4 bps to 208 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its
one-year moving average of 202 bps, and is lower than its five-year moving
average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its
one-year moving average of 655 bps and its five-year moving average of 727
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
