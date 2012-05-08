(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Uruguay after the sovereign's upgrade.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Uruguay to group '7' from '8'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '7' and the
industry risk score to '7' from '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Oriental Republic of Uruguay
to group '7' from '8'. We also revised the economic risk score to '6' from '7'
and the industry risk score to '7' from '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Uruguay (BBB-/Positive/A-3) following
its April 3 upgrade. We rank Uruguay in BICRA group '7' along with countries
such as Russia, El Salvador, Portugal, and Ireland.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of
a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the
financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk
(group 10). The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis -- "economic risk"
and "industry risk" - on which the Uruguay scores '6' and '7', respectively.
Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Uruguay has
"intermediate risk" in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic
imbalances," and "very high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as
our criteria defines those terms.
Rapid economic growth, combined with prudent macroeconomic policies and
greater political consolidation and consensus, has helped reduce many of
Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. We think Uruguay is now in a better
position to overcome external shocks, as it demonstrated during the recent
global economic and financial crisis. However, monetary flexibility remains
limited mainly because of a still high dollarization and a low level of
financial intermediation (domestic credit represents 23.2% of GDP).
Uruguay is going through an expansionary phase; however, our assessment of
"intermediate risk" of "economic imbalances" reflects absence of feasible
distortions arising from asset-price bubbles or imbalances in the sovereign's
external position. Private-sector leverage has not increased and real
residential prices have had moderate growth (8.75% average during past four
years). Although Uruguay continues to have current account deficits (1.65% of
GDP average during past four years), FDI inflows, instead of debt, finance
them, and we believe that the banking industry's vulnerability to current
account deficits and the country's external position is limited. Furthermore,
the government has managed to reduce its external debt, and its active
liability management has helped reduce the impact of changing market
conditions on debt stock.
Our score of "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy" is mainly due to
the financial system's still high dollarization, with loans in foreign
currency representing 52% of total loans, and limited private-sector debt
capacity, as indicated by the low GDP per capita of $13,636. We believe that
the high level of dollarization poses a significant risk to the banking sector
since income is based on local currency and a significant devaluation
deteriorates the payment capacity. Payment culture and rule of law are
stronger than in other Latin American countries and we classify them as "at
least moderately strong."
Our industry risk score for Uruguay is '7'. This reflects a "high-risk"
assessment of institutional framework and competitive dynamics and a "very
high-risk" assessment of system-wide funding.
Banking regulation is approaching international standards, although the
implementation of Basel II is delayed. Bank supervision still has challenges
to overcome and the high dollarization indicates some weaknesses in
regulation. The weak regulatory track record, as evidenced by 2002 financial
crisis, also compromises the institutional framework. Partly mitigating this
is the central bank's greater information transparency.
The financial system's moderate "risk appetite" reflects a prolonged good
profitability and the lack of use of risky products. Banking sector is
consolidated and stable: The government-owned banks account for about 46% of
the system's total assets and the remainder is comprised of 11 international
private banks. Although there is no significant nonbanking competition, we
think that the large presence of government-owned banks can create distortions
in the market.
Although the main source of funding of the banking system is customer
deposits, significant deposit withdrawals in the past lead us to regard
deposits as an unstable funding source in Uruguay. It is hard to assess if
confidence in the banking system has improved, but we believe that history of
withdrawals will be repeated if another financial crisis was to arise.
Currently, almost 85% of deposits are demand deposits and nonresident deposits
still represent 15% of total deposits. The domestic capital market is narrow
because of the economy's small size, limiting the availability of diversified
funding sources.
We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" towards domestic
banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of
anticipating crises and providing enough support to reduce instability in the
banking sector during turmoil periods.
