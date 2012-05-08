(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on 2011 Median Ratios for U.S.
Private Colleges and Universities. Simultaneously, Fitch has published a report
on 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Public Colleges and Universities.
Fitch will host a teleconference on Thursday, May 10 at 2pm EDT to discuss
highlights of its report, now available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The
discussion will be led by Joanne Ferrigan, Director; Angela Guerrero, Associate
Director; and Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director. The presentation will be
followed by a question and answer session.
To participate in the teleconference, interested parties should call
877-467-8597 (domestic) or 706-643-6296 (international) five minutes prior to
the 2pm EDT start time and give the conference ID# '77904683'.
A replay of the teleconference will be available starting two hours after the
teleconference is completed and will be available until June 7th, close of
business. To listen to the teleconference replay, participants should call
855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID
number for the replay is '77904683'.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
