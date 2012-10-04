Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.'s USD350m
10.75% five and a half year subordinated issue of limited recourse loan
participation notes, due 10 April 2018, a final 'B-' rating and Recovery Rating
of 'RR6'.
The proceeds from the issue are to be on-lent to JSC Russian Standard Bank
(RSB), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable
Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b+' and a Support
Rating of '5'. RSB is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement.
As at end-2011 RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according
to management's estimates held a 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in
POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Naberoukhin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 08, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated
15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Multimedia
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training
FITCH ASSIGNS RUSSIAN STANDARD BANK'S SUBORDINATED EUROBOND A FINAL 'B-' RATING