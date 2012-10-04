Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.'s USD350m 10.75% five and a half year subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, due 10 April 2018, a final 'B-' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The proceeds from the issue are to be on-lent to JSC Russian Standard Bank (RSB), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b+' and a Support Rating of '5'. RSB is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement. As at end-2011 RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to management's estimates held a 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.Contact: Primary Analyst Anton Naberoukhin Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 08, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training FITCH ASSIGNS RUSSIAN STANDARD BANK'S SUBORDINATED EUROBOND A FINAL 'B-' RATING