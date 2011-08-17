Aug 17 (The following was released by the rating
agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook
on Australia-based Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2)
were not immediately affected by the company's record cash flows
for the six months to June 30, 2011. Although Woodside's bumper
first-half cash flows and retention of the fully underwritten
dividend reinvestment plan have helped mitigate downward credit
pressure, we retain the negative rating outlook. Reported cash
flows for the six months to June 30, 2011 of US$1,391 million,
compared with US$1,007 million in the first half of 2010,
largely reflected high global oil prices. The negative outlook,
assigned in June 2011, reflects our view of the commissioning
risks associated with the Pluto foundation project. Further cost
overruns and project delays had reduced the buffer in the rating
in light of inherent volatility in oil prices and exchange rate.
Furthermore, the project delay means that the time gap between
completing Pluto and Woodside's next investment project is
likely to be shorter, reducing the time to establish a sustained
improvement in the company's cash-flow-protection metrics.