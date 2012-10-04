Oct 4 - The eurozone's recent economic struggles have given rise to questions about how a country's decision to leave a monetary union would affect the sovereign and non-sovereign ratings in that country. According to a Credit FAQ titled "What Are The Potential Rating Effects If A Country Exits A Monetary Union?" just published on RatingsDirect, a country's exit from any monetary union, if done in an orderly manner, may not necessarily result in a default or loss of economic value under our criteria. Lapo Guadagnuolo, Chief Credit Officer, EMEA, said, "The circumstances behind such an exit will likely influence both the willingness and capacity of the exiting sovereign and local obligors to meet current and future financial obligations." Laura Feinland Katz, Criteria Officer, said, "In case of direct sovereign intervention, such as redenomination of financial contracts into a new currency, we would assess whether the actions of the exiting state would directly result in a loss of economic value to debt holders." Of the various scenarios involving an exit from a monetary union, two are viewed as being the most likely. The first would involve an orderly exit that a stronger member might pursue or, alternatively, a planned break-up of a monetary union, which might not result in a significant increase in default risk for issuers or obligations. The second would involve a "disorderly" or event-driven exit, for example by one (or more) of the weaker members. Laura Feinland Katz said, "In a disorderly exit, we would expect the departing member to introduce a new currency that would likely depreciate in value." The risks facing non-sovereigns in the departing country might rise sharply for a number of reasons, including a likely economic crisis and the increased likelihood of direct sovereign intervention on local non-sovereign obligors. Such a scenario could include, for instance, a sharp currency depreciation, hikes in real interest and inflation rates, severe limitations on access to credit, a significant incremental drop in GDP, and a related increase in unemployment. "Although events resulting from a disorderly exit might not by themselves immediately cause payment defaults," said Laura Feinland Katz, "the downgrades of sovereign and non-sovereign ratings would be likely, and we would expect an eventual increase in the number of payment defaults by obligors." The Credit FAQ also discusses our view of how, following an exit, direct sovereign intervention into the exiting country's financial system--through currency redenomination of financial obligations, freezes on non-sovereign bank accounts, or transfer and convertibility restrictions--could lead us to lower ratings on affected non-sovereigns and their issues to 'D'. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.