Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Minneapolis-St. Paul
Metropolitan Airports Commission, MN's (the commission) unlimited tax
general obligation revenue bonds (GORBs) at 'AAA':
--$9.06 million GORBs, series 16.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the commission, payable primarily from a
pledge of net revenues. The bonds are further secured by the pledge of the
commission's full faith and credit and its statutory obligation to levy a tax
upon all taxable property in the metropolitan area, without limitation, if
required, to provide funds sufficient to pay debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DIVERSE, WEALTHY ECONOMY: The metropolitan area has a strong economy, as
evidenced by low unemployment, above-average wealth levels and a diverse tax
base.
STRONG STRUCTURE: The rating reflects the unlimited general obligation tax
pledge of the commission and a strong legal structure.
SELF-SUPPORTING OBLIGATION: Strong airport operations and financial performance
support payment of GO bonds from operations. The commission has not tapped the
GO funding mechanism since 1969.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: The commission has a very low level of GO bonds
outstanding and no plans to use the remainder of its authorization. The
underlying counties have moderate debt levels and capacity to absorb the
commission's GO taxing authority if necessary. Overall commission debt levels
are moderate.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEALTHY, DIVERSE REGIONAL ECONOMY
The commission operates the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (the
airport) along with several smaller reliever airports in the region. The
commission's tax base, from which the general obligation pledge is derived,
consists of seven counties (Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Scott, Anoka, Washington
and Carver). The combined area's total assessed value was approximately $3.2
billion for 2011. Hennepin County (ULTGO bonds rated 'AAA', Stable Outlook by
Fitch) represents about 45% of the commission's total taxable base. Reflective
of broader recessionary trends, taxable assessed values for the counties have
decreased for the past three years after strong growth earlier in the decade.
The seven county region benefits from below-average unemployment and high wealth
levels, mitigating some of Fitch's concerns about tax base pressures. County
unemployment rates are all well below the national average. Likewise, per capita
income levels are strong ranging from 106% to 133% of the 2010 national average.
Median household income ranged from 100% to 158% of the 2010 national average.
The area's economy benefits from a diverse employer base, including government,
education, health care, and a number of large corporate headquarters.
STRONG LEGALS AND HISTORY OF SELF-SUPPORT FROM OPERATIONS
The indenture requires the commission to deposit in a reserve fund the debt
service for the following two years. Usage of funds in the reserve is fully
restricted for debt service. If the reserve fund falls below the two-year
requirement, the commission must levy a tax, without limit as to rate or amount,
on its seven-county jurisdiction. Funds are currently on deposit with the
trustee for 2013 and 2014 debt service. Final maturity on the GO bonds is Jan.
1, 2015.
Due to the strong operations and financial performance of the airport, the bonds
have been self-supporting with pledged revenues. The commission has not
exercised its taxing authority since 1969. The commission recently redeemed all
$202 million of outstanding series 15 GORBs, leaving the series 16 GORBs as the
only GORBs outstanding.
The commission is authorized to issue an additional $55 million of GORBs, but
does not intend to do so. The commission is planning to issue non-GO-backed
bonds shortly as part of its manageable capital plan. Debt profiles of the
underlying counties are moderate.