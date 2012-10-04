Oct 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level
and recovery ratings on Deltek Inc.'s new first- and second-lien credit
facilities are unchanged by the proposed $25 million increase to the first-lien
term loan facility and corresponding $25 million decrease in the second-lien
term loan facility. However, the additional first-lien debt brings our estimated
first-lien recovery to the very low end of our '2' (70%-90%) recovery rating
boundary, and we would likely lower the first-lien debt ratings if the company
incurred any further material amounts of first-lien debt. Deltek is shifting the
debt amounts between the first- and second-lien credit facilities to reduce
interest expense. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Deltek, published Sept. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
The corporate credit rating and outlook are also unaffected by the change to
the capital structure, as there is no new incremental debt. The ratings on
Deltek reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. The business risk incorporates the
company's meaningful position in the Project and Portfolio Management (PPM)
software market and improved product, vertical, and geographic diversity, but
also its limited scale and modest position in the overall enterprise resource
planning (ERP) market, stiff competition from larger players, and potential
for the company's core end markets to experience low growth over the near
term. The financial risk profile is distinguished by its very high leverage
and diminished cash flow generation following the leveraged buyout. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Deltek,
published Sept. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)