May 9 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- CIGNA has a very strong business profile and earnings, and strong
liquidity and financial flexibility.
-- We are revising our outlook on CIGNA to positive from stable and
affirming our counterparty credit rating.
-- We expect CIGNA to maintain and somewhat enhance its very strong
business profile and operating performance, while gradually enhancing its
strong financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
CIGNA Corp. (NYSE:CI) and its core operating subsidiaries, Connecticut General
Life Insurance Co. (CG Life) and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. (CHLIC)
to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2"
counterparty credit rating on CIGNA Corp. and our 'A' long-term counterparty
credit and financial strength ratings on CG Life and CHLIC.
Rationale
CIGNA's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with
its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile
in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace.
CIGNA's operating performance and business profile are very strong and well
supported by the scale and increasing diversification of its core businesses,
as demonstrated by its January 2012 acquisition of HealthSpring Inc., allowing
the company to enter the growing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription
Drug Program markets. In addition, the company has strong liquidity and
financial flexibility. In our opinion, the company's credit characteristics
suggest the potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months.
Furthermore, although industry risk remains somewhat elevated regarding
heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing and the near-term
uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation challenging the
constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed in March 2010,
CIGNA's exposure to this risk is less than its peers' because of its high
percentage of nonrisk business.
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $26 billion and medical
membership to be about 12.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating income to
be $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% return on revenue ) and cash
flow (EBITDA) to be $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion (about a 10.5% margin). If
CIGNA were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted
EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term expectations of
9x-12x. These results combined with parent-company cash and marketable
securities of more than $500 million at year-end 2012 would likely continue to
support strong liquidity and financial flexibility.
The counterparty credit rating on the holding company is three notches below
the rating on the operating company, which is standard notching, reflecting
the holding company's high exposure to equity-market conditions. The debt
leverage calculation includes significant adjustments for unfunded pension and
other postretirement obligations, which demonstrates this exposure. Although
the additional debt that CIGNA issued in conjunction with the HealthSpring
acquisition increased its debt leverage to 47.9% at year-end 2011 from 42.6%
in 2010, we expect the company to reduce leverage in 2012 and to have debt
leverage of less than 45% by 2013. In 2012, we expect the holding company to
receive dividends of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion from the operating
companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated
insurance subsidiaries' ordinary dividend capacity. We also expect
operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of
regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The
difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which
reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's
business.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CIGNA will grow and
diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key
geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is
the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care
reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court
proceedings.
We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if it becomes
apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating earnings
expectations of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% ROR), indicating
revenue growth and diversification. We also expect the company to maintain
strong capitalization relative to regulatory requirements (about 300% of RBC
company action level), make significant progress in 2012 and 2013 on reducing
debt leverage (including unfunded postretirement obligations and operating
leases) to less than 45%, maintain EBITDA coverage of 9x to 12x, and maintain
holding-company cash and marketable securities of $500 million or more.
Although unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if
operating margins were to decline such that these expectations would be
unlikely to be achieved.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009
-- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
CIGNA Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company
Connecticut General Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
CIGNA Corp.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Commercial Paper A-2
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)