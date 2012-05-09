(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Markel Corporation's (NYSE: MKL) seven principal property and
casualty insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings
for MKL:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. (A full ratings list is provided at the end of
this release.)
MKL's rating strengths include pricing and underwriting discipline through
market cycles and expertise in a number of specialty property/casualty insurance
products and niche markets. With solid earnings quality, MKL's long-term
financial performance, measured by growth in book value per share, is above
average.
Rating concerns are principally related to the challenges posed by competitive
market conditions affecting MKL's core specialty business. The company reported
a combined ratio of 102.1% for 2011, which deteriorated from 96.5% and 95.2% for
the full years 2010 and 2009, respectively.
MKL's business has moderate exposure to catastrophe losses. However, for 2011
catastrophe losses of $152 million added 7.7 points to the combined ratio. This
compares with an average 2.2 points in catastrophe losses over the five years
ending 2010.
Fitch believes that MKL's conservative reserving practices contribute to balance
sheet strength. MKL has posted cumulative reserve redundancies (exceeding
actuarially calculated point estimates) in each of the last eight years.
Favorable prior year reserve development continues to exceed industry trends and
trimmed 17.9 points from the combined ratio in 2011, compared with 16.0 points
and 12.9 points for the full years 2010 and 2009, respectively. Reserves are
backed by a high-quality, liquid fixed-income investment portfolio.
Operating company capitalization is considered adequate but is supported by very
strong holding company cash and invested assets, amounting to $1.2 billion at
year-end 2011. Consolidated GAAP operating leverage of 0.60 times (x) at Dec.
31, 2011 has improved steadily over the last five years and remains within
ratings expectations.
Although somewhat higher than industry averages, MKL's financial leverage ratio
(FLR), which excludes non-recourse secured subsidiary debt and FAS 115, of 26.9%
at Dec. 31, 2011 remained within ratings expectations. Debt-servicing
capabilities remain ample due to solid operating company maximum dividend
capacity and holding company cash position. Share repurchase activity has been
modest.
Key ratings drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's ratings include a
material deterioration in underwriting or balance sheet strengths, and material
underperformance of newly acquired businesses. Fitch's rating rationale
anticipates consolidated GAAP operating leverage to remain below 1.0x and FLR to
remain below 30%.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's ratings include
continued improvement in operating company capitalization along with GAAP
operating EBIT to financing charges consistently above 8.0x, or a decrease in
the target for maximum FLR to below 25%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Markel Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.8% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2013 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$250 million 5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$200 million 7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB';
--$150 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 22, 2046 at 'BBB'.
Associated International Insurance Co.
Deerfield Insurance Company
Essex Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Insurance Company
Markel International Insurance Company Limited
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)